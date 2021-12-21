3 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Want To Talk About Love During Mercury Trine Uranus December 22, 2021

This date comes with great potential, in terms of how we direct our energy, most especially the 'topics' we engage in. Not everything is interesting to every person, and some topics, like love, for instance, are not always the easiest to talk about.

Mercury Trine Uranus can heighten our awareness, put us in touch with what interests us, but it also gets us to pull out the stop signs when we know we're just not into it.

Love talk. Making things work. What about this, or that? Work. Kids. Sex? Life. Love. The stuff we all obsess over and when we're in the thick of it, it's just another day. It's the everyday 'stuff' that we're just not into talking about today. And if 'love' is on that list, then can we just NOT?

Mercury Trine Uranus would love to have us enjoying our mental acumen in other ways, on this day. While certain zodiac signs may not be into an eyeball to eyeball, deep conversation about love and death, they may definitely be into the hobby or fantasy of their choice.

This day is for the big brains and the fantastical thinkers. Maybe love, stress and intensity can take a day off. At least a few hours, eh?

Zodiac Signs Who Don't Want To Talk About Love During Mercury Trine Uranus December 22, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If anybody knows and enjoys a good Mercury Trine Uranus transit, it's you, Gemini, but this is where you demand control. It's your mind and you want to think about what makes you happy. As it may be your duty as a loving partner to have that talk that your partner has wanted for so long, this transit has you distracted and preoccupied.

What may happen is that something will be expected of you in your love life, and because you didn't pick up on the cues (because you're totally into what YOU want and not what THEY want), an argument may ensue...which is not what you wanted out of this entire deal. Just practice kindness. Smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Oh, not that subject again. Look, it's not that you're just a plain buzzkill of love, it's that, well, you're a buzzkill in general. You don't want to talk about love. Your feeling is, "It's love, OK?" You feel like you don't want to be controlled by some design that someone else has in mind for you, namely, your partner.

They want to talk, you don't. Why, oh why does it have to go further, especially during Mercury Trine Uranus, when your mind is soaring with mysterious ideas and your creative urges are at an all-time high? Get your game face on now, Libra, because it is required of you to at least pretend you're listening.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Mercury Trine Uranus is like an innovator's dream. And that's what you are, Capricorn. You are the person who dreams big and fine-tunes that dream along the way...that is until someone in your life demands attention.

You are usually only too happy to give that attention, but now and then you really just want to be alone to dwell in your own madness/genius. Might be time to take a rain check on this one, as you're not going to get that break.

Right now, you don't want to talk about love. You don't want to talk about what's wrong with the world, or politics, or how agave syrup has a low glycemic value... you just want to do you. Can't a Capricorn get a break here? Nope.



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda