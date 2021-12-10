Love Horoscope For Saturday, December 11, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 11, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Aries

People change, Aries, so give someone a chance to show that they are aware of their mistakes.

You may not like that they are working so hard to win you back over. But, there may be a beautiful ending in sight for both of you.

Taurus

Have faith in love, Taurus. You may be pleasantly surprised to find out that what disappointed you in the past has not only made you stronger, but it has changed people around you.

People are watching how you have reacted to the disappointment you've experienced, and it's encouraging.

Gemini

Sometimes secrets are an essential part of a relationship. You can have pleasant surprises come your way.

You may find out that someone has been planning something special for you, and it will make you feel like you are loved beyond belief.

Cancer

Everyone's relationship is different. And no two are alike. So you get to define what you need in your love life right now.

And for that reason, don't put yourself into a traditional box or whatever someone else may want. Instead, ask yourself what it is that you need.

Leo

You are willing to do the hard work to make this relationship go, but is the other person ready to meet you halfway?

Perhaps you are okay with doing the lion's share of what needs to happen now.

However, be sure that what your heart is telling you is right and not more about convenience because you don't want change.

Virgo

There is a lot to be hopeful about, and that is why you were feeling incredibly excited about the future. Don't let yourself worry that your hopes will be dashed.

You may be pleasantly surprised just how beautiful things can turn out for you just because the timing is right.

Libra

Something about your home or where you live with change. Perhaps it's time for you to consider relocating or moving in with your mate.

This is a time to be open-minded and to consider all the options that you have available to you, even if some of them don't make sense.

Scorpio

Arguments can happen; this is why you need to remain calm. A lot of words can be spoken without really thinking.

Ask questions and do not assume anything. Try to be the one who bridges the gap when misunderstandings take place.

Sagittarius

Money is never an easy subject for a couple to talk about, but you need to understand each other's point of view right now.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Learn one another's money style to see if you can come to a compromise that works for both of you.

Capricorn

You are starting to see things for what they are, and this will prompt you to make changes not because someone else wanted you to but because it's what's right for you.

Listen to yourself, and be open to doing whatever it takes to reach your goal, which involves someone you love.

Aquarius

You may not like to find out that a friend really isn't who they claim to be, and for this reason, you may decide that it's time to end the relationship.

This can be a disappointing moment for you, but you should keep your heart safe than taking an unnecessary risk.

Pisces

A friendship could become too intense due to someone else's motives towards you.

You may have to tell yourself that distance is reasonable, even if it means you'll be lonely for a little while.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.