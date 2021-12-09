3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Be Alone During The Moon In Pisces December 9 - 11, 2021

During the transit known as Moon in Pisces, we may find ourselves craving some alone-time.

While it's quite known that there are folks out there who do not like being alone, there is a time and a place for everyone where we really need to isolate and think about our lives. We need spaces that are free from noise and drama.

During this time of the year, many thoughts come up as the holiday seasons work their way around us.

Knowing that we might not get to spend any time alone could bring on anxiety, as this season tends to deliver in heaping doses.

On the other hand, the idea of being along during this time might inspire depression, or stress. Either way, during Moon in Pisces, the feeling will veer towards the desire to be alone. And honestly, it will do us good.

Moon in Pisces brings about hypersensitivity and profound realization. Those affects alone are good enough reasons for us to take time off to be alone.

In fact, the main reason for wanting to be alone during this transit is mainly that: we are too sensitive, raw, and we don't think we can handle the input of others. The verdict is clear: We need some time alone.

Zodiac Signs Who Want To Be Alone During The Moon In Pisces December 9 - 11, 2021:

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being alone is somewhat of a trademark with you, Sagittarius, and during Moon in Pisces, you'll be feeling it very strongly. You've had it with everyone in your life making fun of how you enjoy being alone, the joke goes just so far before it bores you.

Why does everyone think you'd be better off being social? You're the only one who does you, so if you decide you prefer to be alone, then you're the boss here, not them. Trying to please everybody's expectation level is the last thing on your to-do list.

And yes, Moon in Pisces does make you feel on edge, overly sensitive and in somewhat of a bad mood. Nothing about this transit makes you want to get out and party. And so, you do what you love doing best: staying alone with your thoughts in the privacy of your own space.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been in desperate need of some alone time for what feels like years, Aquarius, and you never seem to get what you need.

Moon in Pisces only exacerbates that need by adding the element of hyper sensitivity to the mix. You're going to be feeling a little down, a little anxious due to the holiday expectations that fall on your shoulders.

Sometimes you wish you could just disappear and go on some cruise to a foreign destination just to get out of here.

What pulls you home are the endless responsibilities that are yours alone, and being that you are very much a duty-bound person, you don't fight hard enough for the stuff that soothes you.

You need a serious week of self-care and quiet. It will happen, and you will find that relief - just not during Moon in Pisces.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You tend to drive yourself crazy, don't you, Pisces? And how do you do this? You follow your heart which leads to you the people you love, and then those same people make you nuts with their demands and their needs and before you know it, you want to extract yourself from everything social.

So, you're a mixed bag of conflicted feelings. You want to be alone, but you fear someone taking that desire the wrong way.

You are so afraid of offending people that you stay on even when you obviously need to be alone. You have to start thinking of 'being alone' as a choice, a good thing, rather than some kind of social prison where you are doing something wrong.

There's nothing wrong with being alone - you need to trust this, and let yourself experience it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda