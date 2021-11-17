One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 18, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, November 18, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon changes zodiac signs on Thursday. We leave the intensity of a Full Moon lunar transit in Taurus to enter the light-airy nature of a thoughtful, curious, and free-spirited air sign.

Our inner shapeshifter breaks free for the next few days while the Moon transits through the sign of Gemini.

It's time to focus on the ideals that come with the Magician tarot card, too, which rules Gemini. The Magician encourages us to use our talents to come up with fresh ideas and use our skills in the best way we can.

But, what does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

It's easy to say to someone 'stay strong' but hard to hear when you're tired of being the one who everyone thinks is tough but you're not feeling it inside.

You need a little bit of reassurance, too, Aries, and not from yourself this time around. There are signals like repeat numbers or statements said by friends that show. how the universe is promising you that things won't fall apart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Your drive and determination are so inspiring, and this is why when everyone else is resting and thinking that the fight to get to the top is over, you're winning and beating the competition.

You are always one step ahead of the game, Taurus, and when you hit your goal, this is the main reason why. Persistence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You've spread your interests too thin. You will need to taper down in other areas of your life in order to focus on this one.

You may feel sad or sorrowful at first that you have to pull back where you felt strongly committed, but you can't be all things to everyone, Gemini. You have to do well in one area of your life, and this is for yourself more than anything else.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have been working so hard to learn important skills and traits, so of course, you deserve to be compensated for what you know.

You should not undersell yourself. Ask for the highest amount you can earn. When someone asks you to do work, don't let your fear of the word no have you underpaid.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are in charge of both your fate and your destiny. While you may have certain things written in the stars for you, deciding whether or not to follow the path you've begun is completely up to you. You have free will, and you get to decide how to use it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

An important project deserves to be nurtured to completion. You may not know how much time or energy you have to get it all done but start somewhere. One step at a time is all you need.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You feel so betrayed right now. It's hard to believe that another person could be this way, but you see them for who they are in all their ugly glory. You will need a little more time to recover from such a shock.

This moment is the worst of it. Tomorrow, you will begin to feel slightly better, and soon back to your normal self, but wiser and smarter because of what you've been through.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You can't let go of what you believe in, and you may feel like the hardest part of the journey is just a moment of challenge that you are determined to face.

For love, and for all the reasons you set in your mind once you begin traveling down this road. You are not going to fail or let yourself down until you've seen things through to the end.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

When it comes to managing your money, you know that there are certain things you can do and that you cannot do.

You don't need much to be happy, Sagittarius, so you will want to make sure that you are working for the sake of pleasure instead of only for income that is nice, but not fulfilling your spirit as you work.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

There's always going to be a temptation that you have to resist.

You may find it easier to start turning your back on areas of your life that no longer serve you or a purpose. This is not going to be easy at first, but it will be easier on your heart in the long run.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

An important message brings with it more than just news, you receive an invitation for a new way to live your life.

You get a call to adventure, and isn't it exciting, Aquarius? The things that you will enjoy next will be amazing for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

A walk down memory lane is so sweet. Talking to an old friend or reminiscing about childhood with siblings and parents can bring you back to a time when you really thought the world was so much bigger.

Now. look at you conquering things one step at a time, but don't ever forget how far you've come!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.