3 Zodiac Signs Who Change Their Minds About Breaking Up During The Moon In Gemini November 19 - 21, 2021

It's quite easy to get caught up in Gemini's dualistic nature, especially when the reigning transit is Moon in Gemini, which lasts from November 19 through November 21, 2021.

This is a serious head trip of a transit, and it will have us changing our minds again and again.

Especially for the zodiac signs who change their mind bout breaking up during the Moon leaving Taurus entering Gemini.

The feeling of uncertainty is what will be driving certain signs towards insecure decision-making, especially in terms of our love lives. We may feel an impulsive desire to break up with the person we're presently involved with, only to regret that choice instantly.

These are the days when we don't trust our own choices, however, that isn't going to stop us from making them anyway.

Moon in Gemini is insightful, but perhaps it gives us too much to deal with. We can see all sides, meaning, we can see how great it would be to break up while seeing how disastrous it would be if we were to do so.

And back again. For those zodiac signs who have thought about breaking up with someone, this transit will have you feeling more like a ping pong ball than a person.

Zodiac Signs Who Change Their Minds About Breaking Up During The Moon In Gemini November 19 - 21, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When you experience the affect of the Moon In Gemini, as a Gemini, you basically get a day where everything seems near to impossible — decision-wise.

You simply cannot get it together during this transit, and when it comes to thoughts you've been having about ending your relationship, you will flounder back and forth trying to decide if breaking up is worth it or not.

You may find yourself making a list of pros and cons, simply to help you decide if you should change your mind to stay with this person or not. The pros will win, and then, you'll come up with one more con...and that will tip the scales back again.

This is a good time for you to stop what you're doing and think before acting. You may want to sit on these thoughts for a few more days before doing something you'll regret later on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Moon In Gemini will have you vacillating between wanting to stay in your relationship and wanting to bolt like hell out the door.

Because you are such a passionate and loyal person, you don't like change, but you will question yourself as to why you feel so intensely about breaking up, when in fact, you don't know if you could make it through the day without your partner.

You tend to go to extremes, and you conjure up ideas of big justified breakups that always end up in total regret.

This is all about to happen in your mind. What you need to do is work on the issues you have, rather than end it all with one dramatic break-up. This is someone you love, someone you've built a relationship with - you don't want to throw this away on a whim. Stay the course, Leo.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've been trying to learn from your own mistakes, and one of the main topics to learn from is your impulsive nature and how it can get you into big trouble. Moon In Gemini revs up that engine and makes you feel like you need to act on an impulse, when in fact, if you do, you'll end up changing your mind knowing you've made a huge mistake.

You're going to want to break up with someone just to make a point.

It's as if you can't just stop at the "let's talk this one out" stage; you have to go all the way to the highly dramatic (and eventually anti-climactic) breakup, just to show your partner that you mean business.

Of course, you don't mean business at all. What you are about to do is theatrical; you want to show that you're tough stuff, when in fact, you really don't want to break up with this person. And why not? Because you love them.

