One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 14, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, November 14, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Success is never easy, so when you find yourself at the bottom, there's only one way up.

You have a plan in place, and now all you need to do is keep a clear head and mind.

Things will work out great for you. Trust in what you have worked out. Your dreams will come true for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You can nurture a vision just as well as anyone else. You might feel that a hand to hold would make this journey easier for you.

But, what if the absence of someone there to show you the way is what will make this the greatest adventure of your lifetime?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You have so much trouble brewing and it's sudden. Your mind is still spinning.

The dust will settle soon, and then you will know better what you're dealing with. For now, it's all about coping.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You had an opportunity. You took a risk and then failed. Failure is not the end of all things for you.

It's just the beginning. You learned from the inside out. Now take the secrets of your knowledge and apply yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have two paths to choose from. One is the road that others don't go so often. This might be the way for you to journey as you can make your own rules as you go. Don't worry that you're unique. This is your way of doing things.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You have a lot of contention with yourself and others. You can choose to be the peacemaker or not, Virgo. Your desire to get along with others competes with your need to be right. Which one will you choose?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

This is an emotional time and sometimes you feel so confused, you don't know which way is up. Hang in there. Humans can be so tough to manage, so do your best.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Your feelings are fickle. On one side you're angry, and on the other, you're sad. You don't have to know what you're feeling, but the fact that you do have emotions speaks volumes. Your heart is working and it's not numb.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

The things you have to manage require you to lean on your intuition. Remember that in a world of confusion, your intuition is one thing you can trust at all times.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Creative activities will help you in times of need. Share your services. Let others pay you for your knowledge. This is a job in the making, and you never know where it will lead.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Someone is acting as an obstacle to your growth. You can choose to let them or choose to distance yourself from their opinions and work on what's best for you in the long run.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You have a ton of support from others. You are fortunate and blessed. Let the people who are by your side at all times how much you appreciate their effort and energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.