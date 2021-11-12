3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Falls Apart During Mercury Opposite Uranus, November 12 - 15, 2021

Transits such as Mercury Opposite Uranus can be tricky. On one hand, we will be feeling smart, savvy — able to get our point across.

And, for three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during Mercury square Saturn, November 12 to November 15, 2021, the truth hurts, but the problem is clear.

On the other hand, our point might not be all that nice, and being able to voice a not-very-nice idea may also get us into trouble, especially when it comes to our relationships.

So, what we're looking at here is the idea of saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, to the person we really don't want to hurt but will end up hurting despite our efforts to be diplomatic.

This is where we need to ask ourselves if we are being passive-aggressive because Mercury Opposite Uranus can definitely bring about this kind of negative behavior.

We have the power to destroy our relationship with the power of our words. Do we keep a lid on it and spare ourselves and others the pain, or do we unleash Hell, simply because we feel we've suddenly become wordsmiths?

Mercury transits can be gifts, but when Opposition Uranus, the entire thing spells trouble. Certain signs really have to watch their mouths during this transit.

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Falls Apart During Mercury Opposite Uranus Starting November 12 - 15, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You can hold on to resentment for a long time before you let anyone know what you're really thinking. Here's the perfect cosmic condition for the releasing of pent-up frustration in the form of well-executed words.

You can no longer keep it in, and during Mercury Opposite Uranus, you won't feel the need to hold on to those thoughts anymore. You've had enough; there are problems in your relationship and you are ready to confront them.

You know you are taking a chance and that your entire love life could fall apart if you say what's on your mind, but you trust that there's a strong enough foundation there to ride this thing out.

You will take that chance. and risk it all, because expressing your truth is dire to you. Sometimes taking a chance is the only way to get to the next level.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there's one thing you've worked on with all of your heart, it's your relationship, and that's the one thing you're not willing to let go of. Unfortunately, there are still some problems with it, and those issues don't seem to be going away.

During Mercury Opposite Uranus, you will feel particularly frustrated by the idea that things still aren't working out the way you wanted them to, and that's going to make you speak up.

You trust that your partner can deal with it, as you've been down this road before, however, this transit makes you feel a tad pushier than usual, and you might blurt something out that not only hurts your partner but makes them consider the idea of walking away from you, all together.

There's too much riding on this Mercury Opposite Uranus transit. You could make or break the relationship with one false word. Watch your communication style, Gemini — there's much riding on it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're at the 'now or never' phase or your romance, where you feel things need to either change for the better or dissolve into the nothingness that you feel might be inevitable.

Mercury Opposite Uranus is not kind on these sorts of feelings, and if you feel you are about to go Sparta on your loved one, take a moment to think things through.

Yes, you want to change, but does change in the relationship have to come about through destruction?

While you are generally the quiet one, you are also the deepest of thinkers, and transits like Mercury Opposite Uranus can take those thoughts and make them into words that sting.

You are about to say something very provocative to your partner, and by 'provocative' I don't mean 'sexy' — we are talking about words that could end the relationship altogether. Are you willing to go that far?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda