Love Horoscope For Tuesday, November 9, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 9, 2021.

Zodiac signs whose relationships have been struck hardest by the Mars square Venus transit will feel the negative energy lift as Venus in Capricorn is hard at work for love.

Venus will be at a critical degree in Capricorn, so unfinished business remains, but the intensity improves mid-week.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, November 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Everyone has secrets, and sometimes they come to light. Be thankful for the fact that you've been doing things the way that they ought to be done.

A clean conscience is a gift during these times when you feel as though you're being accused of so many things by a jealous partner or people who want to believe you're something that you are not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Positive illusions are the name of the game, and it's best to see others in their best light.

Even when people start to change, that does not necessarily mean a betrayal. It could mean that your relationship is headed in a positive direction and their growth benefits both of you in an amazing way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't rush love, especially when it's first starting. Let the start of something beautiful take the time that it needs to mature. You don't have to worry that you're going to miss out on being with the right person.

Their love will be there for you if it's meant to be. Instead, tell yourself that love is meant to be one day at a time, and great things come from small successful interactions that build trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you feel afraid that your love won't last, try to focus on the energy of faith instead of fear. Love yourself.

Take care of your needs and don't focus so much on what the other person is doing or not doing.

As you work on your own emotional maturity and energy, you'll find that less fear brings confidence that's attractive and alluring.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your family of origin has a lot to do with the way that you love, and how you perceived your role with others in your childhood may reveal why things are not working out for you in a special relationship.

Was it hard to be yourself? Did you feel unwanted or unneeded? These are important questions to ask yourself this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A budding romance is starting to form, and if you have not entered into a new relationship yet, the foundation of romance is forming making what you hope to have so much easier for you to enjoy.

You've been asking to meet your soulmate or to find that special someone who cherishes your heart as much as you do theirs. This is a wonderful time of discovery, Virgo. Try not to allow cynicism to blind you from what is there before your eyes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Romance, love, and relationships are often complicated, but they don't have to be that way, Libra.

Simplicity is so important, and when you find that your situation is reeling out of control that it's good to return to the basics where you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you feel lost and unsure about yourself, your love life or where you stand with others, remember that there are so many people who truly care about you.

From parents to your friends, there's love beyond a romantic partner who has fallen short of your expectations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Set an intention, Sagittarius, Things are starting to change for you, and this brings you to a place in your love life where you should start to visualize what you hope to experience.

From the personality and character of your perfect partner to the dealbreakers you're unwilling to compromise on, consider carefully what you want or need to be happy in a long-term commitment with a mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friends are so important to your life, so when you meet someone new, don't let your friendships become an afterthought.

Schedule time with your best friend. Remember who was there when you needed a shoulder to lean on, a person who cried with you when you were sad, and who is always going to be there for you no matter what your relationship status is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Deciding whether or not to stay in a relationship that's been complicated and trying is a huge decision and the only one that you can make.

This will require time and careful thought this week. Carve some time alone and set a date to think about whether or not you're in this for the right reasons.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't place a lover on a pedestal, Pisces. Remember to always love yourself first.

When you have faith in who you are and believe in. your potential, it will give you a strong sense of confidence and the ability to choose love that will make you happy instead of looking for your identity in others, only to find that you've once again, lost your way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.