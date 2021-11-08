3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back Together After A Breakup During Mercury Square Saturn Starting November 9, 2021

If you've recently broken up with someone, and that break up was both sudden and heartbreaking, there's a good chance that you may be hearing from this ex of yours very soon.

In fact, there are three zodiac signs who will get back together after breakup during Mercury square Saturn starting November 9, 2021.

Mercury Square Saturn works with challenges and communication and has the ability to influence how break-ups can turn back into make-ups. Starting November 9, 2021, you may see something start to reform — something you might have given up for dead. Your last relationship.

Have you recently had a dream about your ex? Perhaps in this dream, they were somehow 'signaling' you, or so you believed? This is quite common with transits like Mercury Square Saturn, as communication may come from any number of sources — sources that include our psyches.

For three signs of the zodiac, there's a very good chance that you'll discover that you and an ex have unfinished business together and that it might be time to get back together. It's very possible and happens often enough.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Back Together After A Breakup During Mercury Square Saturn Starting November 9, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you are honest with yourself, you'll admit to the fact that you weren't ready for this breakup to occur, and you still don't feel complete with it. Maybe the both of you just flew off the handle and didn't know how to pull back, and so the two of you let it all fall apart, where it ended rapidly and abruptly.

During Mercury Square Saturn, you will feel deep feelings of incompletion — something is wrong here; this wasn't supposed to happen. You had big dreams with this person and they were on board with all of them.

But heated tempers and raging ego made you both walk away from the relationship as if you were just big babies who couldn't handle calm communication. Mercury Square Saturn can act as an assistant to the reuniting of this relationship. If you think it can work, it can.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You might have been a little too impulsive when you pulled out of your last relationship because now, you're up against the wall and in serious financial trouble. You need this person to help you out, and you lived with them, which is what gave you security.

Now, you're scrambling to get your life together, but it's not working out as you'd like it to. Mercury Square Saturn will have you reaching out to your ex. Was there love involved?

Yes, but there was also your need to be right all the time, and when you were contradicted, you left. Now you regret it and you want back in. For love, but much more for convenience.

Breaking up was wrong, you shouldn't have gone that far. You have a feeling they'll take you back, and you will make that attempt during this transit. You will be lucky if they take you back, so keep your impulsive nature in check if you want it to last.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You recently experienced a breakup. It was a ridiculous move and you both regret it. What were you thinking? You bypassed the idea of working it out with communication and went straight to the ego-fueled stomping out the proverbial door. What good came out of this breakup?

No good at all. The two of you were partners, a team. What on earth could have made you break up when you were so strong together? Mercury Square Saturn stimulates your memory and jump-starts your desire to get back together with this person.

You know in your heart that they love you and want you back, but so far, it's only been a battle of the pride-riddled egos. It's time to leave the ego at the door, so to speak. As of November 9, you will start to see a reconciliation, thanks to Mercury Square Saturn.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda