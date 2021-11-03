3 Zodiac Signs Who Work Hard For Love During Venus In Capricorn Starting November 5, 2021

If we only knew how much work we'd have to put in when it comes to maintaining our love lives, we might think twice before leaping in.

Yet, human nature is much more spontaneous and impulsive; we are programmed to want and need love - to couple off and create a life with a mate...most times we just jump in. It's easy to fall in love, but it's hard work to make that love last.

Three zodiac signs who work hard for love during Venus in Capricorn starting November 5, 2021, get this reality.

When Venus In Capricorn transits our sky, starting on November 5, we may come to realize that love is indeed a lot of work, and because of the nature of both Venus and Capricorn, we will want to put in that effort. Our love means something to us; it's worth the effort.

The pragmatism that comes with Capricorn's influence makes us realize that not only do we need to do this work but that without it, we may lose that person who means the most to us.

This turns out to be a very wise cosmic combination, it might even be a lifesaver for many relationships.

Some begrudge the idea of working hard for love, while others realize that this is a noble effort and possibly the link between what exists now in one's love life — and how the future pans out in terms of the relationship.

Zodiac Signs Who Work Hard For Love During Venus In Capricorn Starting November 5, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Working for anything is not on your list of "things I love to do" and the idea of working hard for love is even less interesting to you.

However, you happen to be very stubborn about your love, meaning - this is not something you're about to give up, and if it means you have to go that extra mile — you will do it.

What you've come to understand is that you can get used to anything. That's right, Taurus.

Your reaction to Venus In Capricorn will be subtle, but effective; you know you have a good thing with the person you are involved with - and you are not ready to let it fall into dissolution.

Venus In Capricorn makes you confront your own laziness, propelling you into a state of conscientious behavior.

You will work to keep your love intact, to keep the person you love happy, and to maintain and sustain all that you've come to realize as precious.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You find it hard to lie, and so you've chosen the path of truth. It's just easier that way. Your truth demands simplicity.

In love, you simply want what many others want; loyalty, honesty, togetherness. This most recent transit, Venus In Capricorn, stimulates your desire to feel that love, but more - your knowledge that love is a great gift, one not to be squandered.

That means work. That means that both you and your partner need to communicate well and nip any issue in the bud before it becomes a full-grown problematic blossom. You work well with Capricorn energy, it helps you focus, aim and shoot, so to speak.

Your goal is longevity within the relationship, and you are now both aware of it and prepared to do whatever is necessary to uphold its sanctity. Venus In Capricorn allows you to see compromise as a tool.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As a Capricorn, you welcome the idea of more knowledge, especially the kind that can help you within the context of your love relationship.

You've always believed in good hard work, and with Venus In Capricorn as your guide over the next few days, you will see with great clarity exactly what's needed in order to keep this love alive and well — for as long as it can possibly last.

You will be more than willing to compromise, to listen, and to amend any behaviors that have bothered your partner. You will also be able to use those diplomatic skills of yours to finesse your own version of "What I want from you in return."

There is a transactional nature to your romance, but you feel that is only fair. You give, you get. They give, they get. Makes sense - as you always do.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda