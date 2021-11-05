Weekly Love Horoscope For November 8 - 14, 2021

As we descend beneath the veil of Scorpio’s lair for your weekly love horoscope of November 8, 2021, to November 14, 2021, we are drawn to the unconventional and authentic, prompting us to start making our own choices when it comes to relationships and love.

There is no timeline for love.

There is no longer a journey that we all must follow for happiness as any old paradigms have died and instead what remains is the space to decide for ourselves.

Unto itself, this may be a truth that asteroid Pallas brings to the surface as she turns direct this week causing us all to look at the areas of our lives where we’ve given away our power and ability to choose for ourselves.

But it’s not all just depth and truth, it’s also commitment and stability as Juno, the asteroid that governs family and marriage will be joining Venus in Capricorn later in the week.

Now we have in many ways the best of both worlds, passion, and commitment thanks to the dueling energy of Scorpio and the zodiac sign of Capricorn in terms of our love lives.

While these two may seem like unlikely partners, it’s actually what truly makes a relationship last overtime for it can’t be all passion or blind commitment, but the ability to be both which will continue to nurture and guide us forward on our own unique path.

Even with some of the changes this week the energy shifts will be subtle as we are still transiting into the depths of Scorpio Season now the Sun, Mars, and Mercury are all within this zodiac sign.

It’s a great deal of energy when our thoughts and words align with what we are most committed to creating.

Things may appear one way right now, but in fact, be very different.

If relationships seem slow or even stalled out this week, continue to give them time to process as it’s likely there is a lot going on beneath the surface that will soon come out, and when it does, you’ll understand why this quiet pause was necessary.

Sometimes we need to take a moment before we begin the biggest journey of our lives, which is what love and marriage truly is.

Weekly love horoscope transits that affect your astrology starting November 8, 2021:

Monday, November 8, 2021: Pallas turns direct in Pisces

Asteroid Pallas turns direct and will highlight the themes of intuition, wisdom, power, deception, and even manipulation. Watch for truths that come out or sudden realizations about yourself of those you are in a relationship with.

A powerful time for figuring out how to assert boundaries so that you can protect what is most important to you. This may be especially important in dealing with exes versus new partners.

Thursday, November 11, 2021: First Quarter Moon in Aquarius

In Aquarius, the First Quarter Moon is asking us to reflect on what arose around the New Moon and to recommit, but likely in an unconventional way so that we can manifest our deepest intentions and desires. This may mean that we are more likely to find ways around blocks that had previously existed within our love lives or relationships resulting in greater stability and harmony.

11/11 Numerology Portal, Today is an important energetic gateway of 11/11 which signifies new beginnings and is an energetic new year, especially for those who experience divine soul connections within their relationship. Treat today as a personal new year and reflect on what you hope to grow in the future so that you and your partner can plant those seeds of creation together.

Sunday, November 14, 2021: Juno enters Capricorn

The asteroid that governs family and marriage joins Venus the planet of love in the art sign of Capricorn changing the energetic landscape of our relationships completely. Expect things to get serious very quickly, we often don’t need a great deal of time in order for us to know what it is we truly want once we know ourselves so while the term quickly is relative.

This means that moving in, engagements, and life plans are all on the table as is starting a family as well. We will be more drawn to creating a stable and loving relationship by committing to what it is we truly want and need, regardless of any sort of timelines.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Lean into all your feelings this week and observe how everything is playing out. It may not be happening in the way that you had imagined it would, but it doesn’t mean that it’s not occurring how it’s meant to. Some major relationships may be coming up for review this week. It's better to take in the information than try to ignore it as this is the start of some big life changes coming up for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There’s no way to prepare for the unimaginable so it’s pointless to try to. Let your heart be your guide this week and allow your sense of security to be based in what your truth is. Practice your ability to trust situations as they play out rather than feel like we have to dictate them or force them to be a certain way. Embrace anything that comes out during this week as it’s only information for you to better be able to move forward and understand everything that’s going on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a chance to really see things as they are, which includes yourself. As much as it can be tempting to focus on external situations, it doesn’t actually serve us in the long run when we may be the common denominator in all of our relationships.

Make sure that the words you are speaking are aligning with your actions so that you are clearly representing yourself and your needs. There is nothing wrong with knowing that we have to work on ourselves first before entering into a relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

During the week ahead you will be asked to face all of those emotions about a serious relationship that you’ve been putting off. While it’s sometimes scary to see the truth of what we’ve been feeling and why, this time will only allow you to practice acting from your authenticity.

Don’t worry about hurting the feelings of others or even disrupting the status quo at home, the time has come for you to embrace your true self and this next part of your journey. Trust the universe is supporting you every inch of the way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Make the time to dig deep this week into what truly matters to you. Under the energy, you will be asked to actually prioritize those in your life that hold a high value to you. This doesn’t mean that certain people should come before others, but those that give us the most energy should also receive the most energy from us.

Likely this will mean some shifts in your physical life and routine so that you can give more to a particular relationship. Remember that to receive more, we always have to create more space as well.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try to reflect on where you’re still holding onto ideals about relationships that aren't truly yours. Whether this is conditioning or even the beliefs that have ruled your actions over the past, this is a time to actually look at what it is you need and want from a partner and relationship; not what you were told you should want. Be willing to make up your own rules this week, and if something truly feels like it satisfies your needs, then make the choice to also simply enjoy it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week should be better than past ones as you are finally settling into the space of growth that you recently created. With this shift, you should feel more at ease focusing your energy on what you want to create and build for the future rather than wishing you could have changed the past.

This also means that you could be on the verge of inviting new energy into your life in terms of meeting someone new or a current relationship progressing. Make sure that when what you want finally arrives, you also make the choice to receive it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s your season which means that change is around every corner. This one in particular is deeper than most and will have you revisiting themes from last November.

Make time this week to reflect on what has happened in the past year and also look for reoccurring themes or lessons as these are presented as chances to go even deeper into your own healing. Life is all about seeing what we were previously blind to so that we can start making different choices, and now is the time for you to do just that.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Right now, you may be quieter than normal as you go through some internal healing after some changes in your romantic life. It doesn’t mean that you are heartbroken, but only that once we realize the picture we had in our head isn’t going to manifest, we need time to reflect and refocus.

During this time just remember that when things don’t work as we had anticipated they would, it means that it’s because something better is in the works. Allow yourself to heal but also allow yourself to dream about what comes next.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This may be a week that challenges old patterns and cycles more so than you have experienced recently. While your birthday season is still a few months away, it’s important to start taking stock of what needs to change now so that you will be better prepared for your Solar Return.

Working towards goals is an important quality to have but only if those goals eventually pay off and we’re not just doing it because it’s comfortable. Try to really get clear on the reason behind the choices that you make, as that will give you clarity on how to do things differently.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With so much change for you recently, it’s nice to have time to just catch your breath. You may be in a period of time where it feels like you’re waiting to step into that new chapter, but it doesn’t have to be in vain.

Use this time now to rest and to recharge for the new path ahead so that when you do step out onto it, you will be feeling ready to take on the challenges and adventures that lay ahead. In your relationship, make sure that you are making the choice to see your partner for who they truly are and not through the lens of those you have previously dated as this will make all the difference.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When it feels like nothing is going right it means that we’re growing. Sometimes even the best relationships slow for a period of time. Sometimes they seem like they get quiet or that there is a different space that is present, but this isn’t a bad thing.

While your emotions are why your partner loves you so deeply, they can also have you sometimes having an unrealistic expectation of love. Try to just hold space for your partner and your relationship this week as you navigate this current path and remember that love isn’t just when things are amazing but being able to be there strong even when it isn’t.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.