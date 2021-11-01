Love Horoscope For Tuesday, November 2, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 2, 2021.

The Sun is in Scorpio. The Moon is in the Libra zodiac sign.

This week things are beginning to change as Venus at a critical degree prepares to enter the more grounded of zodiac signs, Capricorn.

For now, we can anticipate a variety of reactions in love and relationships for all zodiac signs.

Some zodiac signs will want to become exclusive in their relationships, but others may reject the notion altogether and break up deciding that singleness is the way for them to go.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, November 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What are your deepest desires, Aries? The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of secrets.

And, it's about time that you brought some of them to the surface, not to heal, but to actualize. Bring your desires into reality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you single and wish you weren't? The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of commitment and partnerships.

Put an intention to meet the soulmate you've been waiting to meet. Stop saying, you're fine when you're not, especially if you're not happy being alone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Romance and time with someone you love is a worthy investment of your time because it brings you happiness.

The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of health and routines.

Start small. Begin with a little love note in the morning and be intentional when you want to grow closer with one another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are such a sentimental soul, and you love everything that comes with close relationships.

The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of creativity and romance.

You already know that actions speak louder than words, and so when someone shows you that they are truly sincere it touches your heart.

If you've been feeling as though your relationship is still unclear, pay closer attention to subtle clues. And, if you notice that the signs of love aren't there, don't ignore that or let yourself fall into confusion. Accept what you see as real.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You need to feel like your home is your mansion, or at the very least, comfortable so you can relax and unwind once the day is over and you're ready to hang out on the couch snuggled up with your best furry pal or your partner.

The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of home and the family, and so the green light is on for you to make your personal space a little extra special. Decorate. Make things visually appealing and inviting, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's not nice to approach important conversations spontaneously. You can catch someone off-guard and prevent yourself from getting the resolution that you want so much.

The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of communication.

So, use this time to test out the best time to approach your partner to have important talks. The morning may not be the best, and maybe the late evening isn't either. If you have to, schedule a date dedicated just to chatting about topics you need to get off your chest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Reset your goals including your financial ones. The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of money, so look at your lifestyle as a whole.

Maybe you're spending too much on take-out meals and you'd rather use the money to cook in and try to pay off the car early. Don't give in to your vision of financial freedom because you don't want to be the hard nose in your relationship. Encourage both of you to be on the same page.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have the power and capacity to make important changes, Scorpio, even when you feel that no one is going to support you, or worse, that you'll be undermined.

The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of identity. You don't want to be resentful about giving of yourself all of the time but not getting anything back in return.

These are times when putting your needs and wants first isn't selfish but responsible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's said that we attract the type of love we believe we deserve, so Sagittarius, you may be finding a theme in your love life taking place.

The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of hidden enemies, and what are you noticing?

Are you finding yourself around people who want more than you're willing to give? Perhaps there's something that you haven't figured out about your desires and should consider carefully this month.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Being lonely, even when you're in a relationship is no fun, and that's what needs to change.

It's time to meet new people, and the Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of friendships.

Easier said than done at times, but you might find that the moment you begin to put it out there in the universe that you want to expand your social circle, that's when it starts to happen naturally for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can outgrow someone you love, and when you are continually changing, evolving as a person, you start to notice that you're growing a part from the one you love.

The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of career and social status, and it may be time to start meeting new people. Perhaps this relationship has served it's purpose and you need to consider your next steps carefully.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You live, you love, and you learn, right? The Manifestation energy of the New Moon in Scorpio just before Venus changes signs this week brings attention to your sector of higher learning.

So, your energy is best spent on gaining the wisdom and knowledge that grows you into the type of person you want to be in love with and in your relationships. Love doesn't stop once you find the person you want to spend your life with. It's just getting started.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.