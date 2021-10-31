3 Zodiac Signs Who No Longer Want To Be Married During Venus At A Critical Degree Starting November 1, 2021

Critical degrees in astrology are known for the powerful influence on certain signs, depending on where those critical degrees transit — as in Venus.

Critical degrees can be tied to karma, meaning, when your sign is directly affected by a Critical Degree, you may see the results of karmic balance at play.

It's like you get to watch your fate unfold in a way that it all starts to make sense.

Venus at a Critical Degree does not interfere with everyone's business, however; it tends to influence only a few zodiac signs, mainly the Earth signs. Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn will be leading the pack when it comes to balancing out karmic relationships. This will begin its transit on November 1, 2021.

What this could mean for these people is that they — YOU — may feel the urge for rapid and immediate change.

Or, you might want to suddenly be free — free from entanglement, from job, from the relationship.

Many people might want to break off from their own marriage. Venus transits are tricky; they are always related to love, but we can't always count on happy trails.

Zodiac Signs Who Want A Divorce During Critical Degree Venus Starting November 1, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Generally, you're not as impulsive as you think you are, in fact, you get something into your mind and you like to spend a good long time thinking about it before acting on it. You are going to be moved into profound thought during the transit known as Venus at a Critical Degree.

We spoke of karma at the beginning of this blog - and karma is what's about to happen now, on November 1, as your feelings towards your spouse are no longer what they used to be. This may be a mutual decision, and there's a distinct feeling here that there is no pain involved.

Something has happened and it cannot be undone, and it's the deciding factor on which you make this choice. As of November 1, you, Taurus, are going to want to be free from your marriage not necessarily free from the person you are married to, but free to be your own person. Single.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Unlike Taurus, you are impulsive and you do act on impulse, much to your own shock at times. Venus in the Scorpio zodiac sign at a Critical Degree may inspire more of this kind of hyper impulsivity, and you may just be at the point where you put it to your spouse: I want a divorce.

The thing about this transit is that you are sure this time; you're not joking around and you don't have an intention of backing away from your statement.

You will shock yourself once again, on November 1, when those words come out of your mouth. You will also stun your mate, who might have suspected as much but never in their wildest dreams thought you'd actually go that far.

Well, going that far is what you're about to do, so please, Virgo, if this isn't just a flight of fancy - be kind about the way you go about ending your marriage, if possible.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus at a Critical Degree may bring about feelings of melancholy for you, this November, like something you've always knew would happen — is about to happen.

And that's where karma comes in to take its toll. You've known for a while now that you no longer wish to be married.

What started out as a good idea has now become an old idea, one that doesn't seem to have any relevance in your life any longer. It's sad, but sometimes the truth is sad but as they say, the truth can set you free, and this truth is the one you are counting on, for that liberation.

You simply need time alone - and it's not the "I need some space, honey..." kind. It's the "I need to separate from you" version. You may propose a compromise of sorts, as you ask for a legal separation to see how things work out. It's hard, but this may very well be the sacrifice you need to make in order to be happy.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda