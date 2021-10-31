One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 1, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, November 1, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun remains in Scorpio season until November 22, 2021.

Your one card tarot reading on Monday, November 1, 2021, begins with the Moon in Virgo entering Libra.

The Moon in Libra encourages us to tune into our inner voice and to be more feminine with our energy.

Our one card tarot reading for November 1, 2021, is about

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8s include American actors Sandra Bullock and Italian artist Pablo Picasso.

What does Monday's one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, November 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Well, things could have been beautiful right, but someone's ego took up so much space it was impossible for your relationship to ever work out.

There was only enough room in love for the two of you, and it seems like the only space left between Mr. Ego was between the door and your exit. So, be it. They'll miss you when you're gone.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

If you can see it in your mind and are willing to work hard for it, it's going to happen, right?

The law of attraction can be put to work, but you're going to have to target in on the money you want like a laser beam. Envision yourself with loads of cash, perhaps a whole wad of it in your wallet to pay off your debt and have plenty for the holidays.

Pipe dream? Likely not. You just need to roll up your sleeves and work for it... you are a money sign, Taurus. You've got this. Go, hustle.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Nothing like the feeling of your own piece of land or at least some personal space to call your own.

For now, you are renting a room, but things are going to flow in the right direction for you, Gemini. Good things happen to bad people all of the time, so GREAT things are bound to head your way.

Don't let discouragement get you thinking negatively. That's not your style. Think big and demand the universe give you what you've got coming to you. A place to call your own.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

What would the world be if everyone just agreed to get along? The question has popped in your mind a few times this week, and well, you're just one person. What can you do?

While you might not be able to fix every single problem that you see on the news or even on your ride to work, you can be THAT nice person whom everyone loves and wishes they could meet more of. Who knows, Cancer. You might be the first to start a love movement afterall.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You can only put in your AirPods for so long. After a while, the big mouth who won't stop arguing with you at home may get on your last nerves and give you plenty of reason to ramp up your escape plans.

You don't want to live like this forever, anyway, no matter how cheap the rent is. You need to put a little fire under that fixed zodiac sign energy of yours. This is your time to courage up, little Leo. The change starts with you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

The world is calling your name. All you need is to renew or get your passport and you can start traveling again.

Even if you don't ever buy a plane ticket to go overseas just knowing that yours is sitting at the top of your dresser can be enough to make you feel revived with purpose. What's in front of you can be so bright, Virgo.

All you need is a dream and a reason to explore and use those 2 weeks vacation when your time comes around.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You have been doing all the talking lately, and even though it may be the opposite side of the extreme, it's time to do less sharing, less opening up, and perhaps going gray rock completely. People who don't respect your feelings may need to know that you have a limit and that you have reached it.

This isn't manipulation, but consider it a form of safekeeping. You and your sanity need solitude, and the silent treatment isn't so bad when it's meant to give you space to hear what's inside of your own heart.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

A breakup is sad, but what's sadder are years wasted in a relationship that leaves your soul bone dry. You don't need to wait around pondering if you should have stayed.

For goodness sake, Scorpio, you stayed longer than anyone would have under the same circumstances. You need to rediscover yourself and regain some of the passion you had before love turned south.

One day, you're going to look at this moment and say, this down note was the turning point and when your entire life finally started to look up.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There was a time when you really knew what you wanted and what you needed, and come to find out, it was much less than you ever thought you could do without.

And, lately, you've allowed materialism to creep back into your life. It's time to break away again and get back to the basics. A reminder of what really matters in life, right?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

No one likes things to change, and even you with your stoic mannerisms prefer things to remain the same even when they are slightly broken. "I'll manage," you tell yourself, but are you really?

This is no time to hold fast to what you know, Capricorn. Listen to yourself a bit longer. Do you hear yourself? It's time to grow, and you know it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You finally have thrown in the towel and called it quits. You are ready to give in and give up for good, aren't you, and who can blame you for feeling this way?

You gave everything you had to the point of no return. In fact, your old, college try got stale really quick.

You might turn it up and party this one out a bit, just because you need something to help you feel alive again. But once you've gotten your ya-yas out, remember, balance is the key to your success.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Finally, Pisces. You grew a backbone. Playing nice only gets you so far, and it's sad, isn't it?

Nice people don't get the respect they deserve sometimes, and your naivete came to bite you in the rear. Well, lesson learned.

You can count this toward the many times you were wrong for giving of yourself so purely. Now, you will arise from the ashes stronger and smarter than ever before. You won't make this mistake twice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.