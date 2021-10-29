One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 30, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, October 30, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

So much intensity on Saturday, but with partners and friends we can get through it.

Mars enters Scorpio on Saturday and this emphasizes two important cards in the tarot: The Death card and the Emperor.

The Death card is about rebirth and change. The Emperor is about taking responsibility for your life using discipline and self-control.

Your one card tarot reading on Saturday, October 30, 2021, begins with the Moon entering Virgo.

The Moon in Virgo encourages Temperance, as with the tarot, it's good to be thoughtful, but not to overthink. Worry is unhelpful at this time.

Saturday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 9 include American actors Sharon Stone and Morgan Freeman.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

It's tough to change, and yet it is so important.

You may be resisting a major life decision because of the inconvenience it causes to the rest of your life, however, try to remind yourself that growth involves change every day even moment-to-moment, so embrace this opportunity with open arms.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Sometimes when you are faced with your own limitations, a sense of humor can help you to see the more cynical and silly side of life.

Understand that you are in a process to make it easier for you to change rather than beat yourself up emotionally or doubt whether or not things could ever get better.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Some relationships push you forward, others hold you back. Maybe when you evaluate where you wanted to be, look at the type of company you have kept during this time.

It could be that you chose to be around individuals who entertained you but did not make you uncomfortable enough to pursue your goals and dreams. But it's never too late to choose new social circles.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

You may be struggling a little bit with survivor's guilt and feel bad that you are experiencing pure joy while you know others are suffering. It's okay for you to have your turn with happiness and get things that you want.

The moment you are elevated to a higher status in your life it empowers you to help those who need a hand up.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

After a while fighting things gets exhausting and it's time to wave the white flag of surrender.

You are learning to accept situations for what they are including people who will never change, this does not mean that you have given up, but that you have finally come to the place where you are at peace and accept the world as it is not as you want it to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

When you have let go of other people's expectations of you that is when you are finally spiritually free.

Deep inside yourself, you know that you were here to grow, so when you stop allowing others to dictate your experiences, you become more conscious and aware of what it is you need to do for yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

What's the hurry? Why are you in such a rush?

Sometimes fear can fool you into thinking that you are going to miss out on an experience if you don't make haste, but the truth is if something is meant to be for you it will always be for you because it is part of your fated journey.

See the world as a place of abundance, and that because you are meant to have a certain item or opportunity, it will come to you no matter what.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Everyone goes through difficult times so to pretend that you are the only person who's ever suffered hardship is to be in denial of the reality that you are human.

Try to not be so hard on yourself when you have a setback. These things happen for a reason.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

A sudden event that you did not expect can throw off all your plans.

This can be a deal-breaker for you in a relationship and cause someone you loved to go separate ways.

It can be quick and sudden and catch you off-guard, so you will want to prepare yourself for the unexpected.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

A fresh new start allows you a chance to reset your mind. This is a time of new purpose and discovery.

Even if you don't know what it is that you are meant to do, it will come to you. What matters is that you discipline your actions and activities so that your time is used wisely.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time for you to retreat from the busyness of the world and do some personal work on yourself.

Give yourself time to do what you need to do to cleanse out any negative energy. Have the courage to do what is best to feed your spirit and bring you back to a sense of wholeness.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

We all need clarity during difficult times especially when you need to make an important decision. You are currently struggling with choices and leaning on feedback from others, opinions, even an internet search or two.

But happiness is going to come to you once you settle in with the fact that the only person that can make this choice is you. When you finally come to this place be sure to listen to your heart and trust that your inner voice will help you to find what it is you need

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.