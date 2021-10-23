One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 24, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, October 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have change, but we also realize this is what life is all about. It's what makes life interesting.

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Gemini, which is analytical, curious, and chatty.

The Sun is quiet and intense in the sign of Scorpio which brings focus to the Death tarot card.

Death is about rebirth, endings, and starting something new shortly after.

Our one card tarot reading for October 24, 2021, is about being creative.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 3, the Creative.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 3 include Barbara Walters, Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy Buffett.

What does Sunday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

This card can mean a minor set back will take place in the area of your career.

Where things have gone nicely in the past, something unexpected can transpire challenging you in ways you've never felt before. It's a push to work harder, and the results can be amazing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Some people can push back when you try to assert your right to self-respect.

This is where you have to draw a line in the sand to show you're no pushover. When you have decided you will not let someone get the best of you, that's the end of that.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You've got to get up and go. This tarot card means you're full of life and energy and have to make things happen in your life.

You can't pull back now, Gemini. When you feel the urge to make progress, move forward.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Rest is so important. The Seven of Pentacles reverse is a sign that you're pushing yourself too hard and need a little more relaxation.

You have to allow yourself the right for downtime. Sleep in. Let yourself unwind. Don't fill your schedule when you don't have to.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Once you've mastered a skill, it's time to share it with the world.

You will always learn as you go, but don't stop yourself from enjoying the benefits of fulfilling work that you love to do.

This is why you'll become great because it's not just a chore, it's craft that you love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Success does not come easily and there are times when you will fail. These failures are so important.

Through dark moments you see where you are weak and what needs to be fortified and strengthened.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Some situations where partnerships fall apart, it seems bad to you but you later learn that you meet or find a partner who is better for you.

If the situation had not become what it did you'd never have learned bigger and better was out there for you. Consider this trial a good thing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

It's good to listen to your inner voice, and that's what the King of Cups in reversed is all about.

Don't fill your day with useless tasks or meaningless activities. Create a little bit of room to tune into your spirit by removing the clutter from your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You can lose track of what's important in life when you are so busy with getting stuff or focusing on what others are doing.

This card is telling you that it's time to pull back a bit to regroup. Clear you mind.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's impossible to know the right answer to every problem every time. So don't put so much pressure on yourself to be perfect.

You will learn as you go. You have to learn to make mistakes without feeling embarrassed. It's a learning curve, and a very important one for you to experience.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Success will move you to the top of life, and sometimes the same skills that you used to get there will also bring you back down.

You may not know the reason why you lost a job or got a set back in your career, but what you learn as you climb back to the top will help make you stronger than ever.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

The King of Wands is a tremendous card for you to have as it means that a creative time is opening for you.

This is your moment to make things happen. You get to decide what your next project will be or what you would like to bring to life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.