3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Their Relationship Drama To End During Mars Combust The Sun Starting October 22 - 25, 2021

When I read the phrase, "Mars Combust The Sun" I have to admit, it sounds like the end of the world. Phew, those astrologers of old really knew how to name the transits, didn't they?

Well, here's the good news: The Universe is not going anywhere. YAY. It's just a transit with a rather dramatic name. OK, moving on...

Mars Combust The Sun brings out our most competitive, cutthroat, irritating behavior which coincides with impulsivity and a manic drive to ruin our own lives.

And for the three zodiac signs who want their relationship drama to end starting October 22 through October 25, 2021, it will feel impossible to manage during Mars combust the Sun.

Are you feeling the joy yet? No? Well, that's because this is a joyless transit and for some, it's a real downer of an event.

Mars represents our anger and our need to slug it out. Combust Mars is like Mars on steroids, and when combined with the massive energy of The Sun, it's like 'spotlight on our worst side' time.

If we have even the slightest doubt about our love lives, we will more than likely go out of our way to end the relationship altogether.

This dramatic insanity may go too far and we could very well do major damage to our relationships if we succumb to this energy.

Let's put it this way, if you don't want to end your relationship, then find a way to end the highfalutin drama that you both tend to give yourselves over to.

Zodiac Signs Who Want Their Relationship Drama To End During Mars Combust The Sun Starting October 22 - 25, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You feel like you've tried everything when it comes to making things work out with your partner. Things ARE good, but in one little area - your person drives you absolutely bonkers, and things need to change - or they are going to go south very soon.

You've spoken your mind and you've tried to compromise, and yet, ARGH!!! It's still not working, meaning, you are not getting what you want. Here's where things go wrong, thanks to Mars Combust the Sun, starting October 22 and lasting through until the 25th.

You have to confront the idea of compromise, and while that may seem like death to you, it isn't, Taurus. There's no point in all the drama, especially considering the fact that you WANT to stay together.

This is where you have to learn to compromise - give a little, get a little. It will work, but you must trust in the idea that it can, and that giving in might not be as terrible as you imagine it to be. Time to grow, Taurus.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars in Libra enters the state of Combust when it transits near The Sun, and technically what happens is that all that Mars energy goes negative, which is saying a lot when it comes to the already fairly negative energy of Mars.

In your case, Libra, this kind of vibe is exactly what makes you irritable and scrappy. You want to fight. You want to take someone down, make them feel the pain of existence, whatever the heck that means.

All you know is that, for reasons unknown, you want to play Squidgame with the one you love, and if that's not dramatic enough, they may very well tell you to shove your efforts where the sun don't shine.

Drama much? Take a step back - both of you - and ask yourselves if this is really what you wanted when you got into a love affair?

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Is aggressive drama really the end goal? Perhaps it's time to redefine what you want in your relationship, because this theater presentation is just not working. Intermission!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're the spontaneous one here, Sagittarius, and the problem with your choices is that you believe in them like religion, until of course, you don't believe in them.

You are flippant and dominating, and when it comes to relationships, you don't think of the consequences, especially after you and your partner have just displayed crazy amounts of high drama and annoying stabs at each other.

You've gone down this road before, in fact, it's become the way you treat each other - always over the top, always rarely in touch with reality. This has to stop, and you both know it. This Mars Combust The Sun transit is going to give you some clarity: Either you end the drama, or you end the relationship.

None of this should come as a surprise to you and you'd be silly to not, at least, try to mend the damage. Who needs conflict as a lifestyle? Not you, Sagittarius. Not you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda