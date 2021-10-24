Your weekly love horoscope for October 25 - 31, 2021, for all zodiac signs with an astrology forecast for your relationships, dating, and friendships.

The theme for the week ahead is to wrap up old storylines and cycles so that we can truly start walking into our future.

So much of recent astrology has been about freeing us from what has previously held us back in our lives so that we can finally feel free.

A big reason is with Saturn and Jupiter now direct in Aquarius, anything that doesn’t resonate as an absolute yes, is something that possibly is just distracting us from where we need to be-or with whom.

We are still moving through the post-shadow phase of both Jupiter and Mercury this week which means that we’re still settling into what we truly learned and how we’re going to make the best use of it.

It’s likely that any big action or movement may wait until both Mercury and Mars move into Scorpio and we’re called to not just explore matters of the heart with greater depth but that we’ll also be driven to follow our desires regardless of the opinions or judgments of others.

Take the time this week to really reflect on what themes came up for you personally during September and the first part of October because those are the areas that you have the most potential for growth within.

Because no matter how much we may try, the only way to grow is also to move forward.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of Monday, October 25 to Sunday, October 31, 2021:

Monday, October 25, 2021—A quiet astrological day with no transits

Take advantage of the energy today to reflect back on the lessons associated with the recent retrograde season, to practice grounding techniques and to plan for the future.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021—Venus in Sagittarius square Neptune in Pisces

A two-day transit which brings about feelings of insecurity about yourself and your romantic relationship. Try to separate your truth from the energy of today so you can make sure if you do bring anything up to your partner it is not just this fast-moving transit.

Thursday, October 28, 2021—Last Quarter Moon in Leo

This is a time to let go of those thoughts or even situations that are standing in the way of you manifesting what it is you planted around the time of the new moon, in Leo this becomes very heart centered requiring you to focus on only that moving forward.

Venus in Sagittarius sextile Jupiter in Aquarius

With this quick moving two-day transit we are giving relief of recent stresses or causes of tension in our romantic relationships. This helps us expand beyond our comfort zone and step into the future, helping us see the bigger picture.

Friday, October 29, 2021—Sun in Scorpio square Saturn in Aquarius

A stressful two days for relationships which has us feeling unappreciated and alone. We may seek out solitude because of that during this time or feel overly self-critical.

This could also help us to see what is still standing in the way of us taking action within our lives so that we can be more aware of how to move forward with plans.

Saturday, October 30, 2021—Mars enters Scorpio

An intense time for passion and intimacy in relationships. We also will be craving more emotionally deep connections as well as being confident and driven about moving in the direction of what we truly want.

Sunday, October 31, 2021—Mercury in Libra trine Jupiter in Aquarius

A great transit that boosts our sense of well-being and happiness, we will be feeling more at ease in our relationships and better able to think through and have conversations about future plans.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week will carry a now or never type of energy for you which is what you need right now to make the most of what you’ve recently become aware of in regard to a particular romantic relationship.

There are no perfect words to express the truth, and while it may be daunting to know that your words could carry heartbreak with them, the thing to remember is that by not saying anything-it's only breaking your own heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You still are moving through the space of finding solid grounding after the recent retrograde season. This week try to view your relationships from a different perspective. Instead of what they aren’t, can you focus on what they are.

This will allow you to see a deeper truth rather than just focusing on what you wish they were. For many right now it is a time of decisive action, but don’t feel pressured to follow the masses, your time will come.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you don’t know who you are, then you will continue to hurt those around you. Remember that there are two sides to you, and if you want to embrace your truth it’s about finding that space in between both.

Focus on what makes you feel balanced, what fills you up and how do you feel good about you.

This is the work this week as there could be bouts of insecurity that come up, but they are only doing so for you to find that security within yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There have been a lot of feelings around you lately which may have caused you to hole up inside your shell. Unfortunately, it seems each day we learn that life will never go according to plan but that we have the choice to go with it or resist it.

Try to look for where there is still resistance to this growth and space of being. We can’t control anything that happens outside of us, but we can always control how we react and what lens we use to see things through. Be willing to see things from a different viewpoint.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don’t let your ego ruin a great relationship because it’s not entirely showing up in the ways that you thought it would. This isn’t the same as not being what you need. Reflect on if this is coming from the place of expectations or even fears and how you can work with it rather than against it.

You have the ability right now to create a relationship different than you ever have before, but you just have to make sure that your old self isn’t the one who tries to ruin it. Watch for projecting and be ready to be vulnerable.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Lesson learned. That’s the theme this week ahead for you. Well, it’s likely a theme that will linger through the rest of the year as you learn how to move differently once you realize that you actually have learned an important lesson recently, likely around the area of self-worth.

The thing is that once we learn the lesson, we don’t necessarily need the teacher anymore, so be mindful of how much you continue on with the status quo and make sure anyone in your space is actually adding to it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It feels like you’re being guided to not go back. Not go back to old ways of thinking, to old perspective but especially old loves. The time for revisiting what we thought we wanted at one point has passed and the future is open, but only if we give ourselves a chance to see that.

Of course, it can be scary to move ahead and to figure out who we are when we’re no longer with someone, but that is growth, and we can either lead it or be dragged by it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You should be feeling more on top of the world this week than you have in a long time. You’ve done a lot of hard work, you’ve navigated the darkness, the past that you hadn’t wanted to deal with, and you were open to the answers that they brought.

Now is the time to start putting it all together so that this year your solar return is one that there is no return from. You really can be free from your past, but you have to be willing to let it go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Change comes whether we want it to or not, the only thing that we can do is work with it. It’s been a rocky road lately with lessons that have come quicker than expected and while things haven’t gone as planned, they still have gone as they were meant to.

In this space you are invited to really look at what your truth is and how you can more deeply live it, especially in your romantic life. The first step though, is to embrace it for yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It has felt like nothing has been going right lately, but maybe it’s that the things you’ve been investing your time in aren’t right for you. Look for where you’ve been putting in a lot of energy lately and what that means for you in what you’re receiving.

Balance is key to everything but so often you will either put all the work in or dismiss it as something someone else has to do. There is a balance of both, but at a certain point if it’s not working you have to be willing to admit maybe it’s because it’s not meant to.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The freedom in your life is yours to enjoy because you’ve worked for it, but so is the romantic connection that you have as well. Things have taken a turn for the better in all areas of your life and you are on the cusp of an entirely new chapter.

Recognize that some of the hard times that you’ve gone through recently really are over, that way you don’t let them take anything away from the goodness that is in front of you.

Make sure though that you give yourself credit for all the ways you’ve stepped up and chosen to grow through vulnerability and accountability because that has made all the difference.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It’s sometimes tempting to want to protect your heart but when you do that, you’re actually building walls that others can love you around. Try to stay open to what comes up this week and keep those rose-colored glasses off.

The truth will always surface when and how it’s meant to. Sometimes it’s the relationship and sometimes it’s the fears that we have about the relationship which are causing us turmoil, take the time to see the difference.

We can’t make decisions until we have the full story, and you are about to finally get it.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.