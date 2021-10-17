3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs When Jupiter Retrograde Ends On October 18, 2021

Jupiter Retrograde is about to end on October 18, 2021, and to understand how a transit like this can bring luck with it, one must understand that, of all the Retrogrades, Jupiter's in the best.

When in Retrograde, Jupiter allows our minds to expand, and even though Rx action is noted as negative, the only real downside to the retrograde here is that with all that mind expansion, we could unearth something dark inside ourselves.

With Jupiter going Direct, we get to keep the mind-expanding, but we also get to free ourselves from whatever dark spell we might have fallen into, making this transit the one that could potentially bring us enlightenment.

So, luck is in the mind, is it not? This means that whoever is about to receive the blessed 'luck' of the Jupiter Retrograde has to have the mental capacity to envision themselves as lucky...not to mention that the general environment is about to get an upgrade, so we might as well think of this transit as one that brings luck.

Which three signs are the luckiest, thanks to Jupiter going Direct on October 18, 2021?

Luckiest Zodiac Signs When Jupiter Retrograde Ends On October 18, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're the perfect example of how your mind has grown over the last few months, but during that time, you also discovered a few things about yourself - and life - that may have felt like 'too much information.'

You've been spending an awful lot of time doing all that groovy soul-searching, and yet, this past Jupiter Retrograde kinda-sorta made it so that you stayed in one place; in other words, you hit a wall and no matter how much soul-searching you did, you weren't able to move forward - on some personal issue.

Well, it's Hallelujah time for you, Taurus, as that last stumbling block is about to be removed.

With the Retrograde finally out of the way, it's going to feel as though the dam has broken, and now, everything that you wanted to know is coming at you, rapidly-paced - and very much welcomed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have always been in the pursuit of great knowledge, and thanks to the recent Jupiter Retrograde, your interests have been broadened...although, you have started to wonder if you're going down the right path.

Yes, your life has become very interesting, but it's also starting to come with drama - the thing you detest more than anything as it disrupts the balance of your life.

Jupiter Direct will restore your drama-free existence, and you'll be able to take that energy and redirect towards your interests once again - free from the hassles of the Retrograde.

You could call this great luck, Libra, as suddenly, all that you've been pursuing comes easily to you, and now that the obstacles have been removed, you can go about your life with direction and a positive attitude.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

For you, Jupiter Retrograde is merely the preamble to Jupiter Direct - it's all good in your world, Sagittarius. Your ruling planet - Jupiter - is all about the thrills and chills of mind expansion.

You welcome the dark as well as you do the light, and it's the LIGHT that's making its way into your world, right now, as the transit goes Direct.

What you've been working on over the last few months needed that dark energy in order to be what it is today, and now, with Jupiter moving back into orbit, it's the perfect timing for the completion of all your projects and the plans for new ones to begin.

This is a time of great luck for you. Not to mention that we're heading into Sagittarius season soon (November-December) so the timing is perfect for you. Expect intense creativity and clear thought and the ability to get your point across with ease and grace.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda