One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 9, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, October 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra, the Moon leaves Scorpio to enter the sign of Sagittarius early in the day.

Our one card tarot reading for October 9, 2021, is about self-care.

The Sagittarius Moon pairs nicely with the energy of a 6.

Saturday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 6, the Nurturer, which is also the mother of Numerology.

6s are about caretaking and self-concern. When you look at the symbol of a 6, you can see how she turns toward her center, and that's one of the messages we receive when considering our tarot card reading for Saturday.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 5 include American actress Goldie Hawn and former First Lady of the United States of America Eleanor Roosevelt.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

There are several ways to react to what you've been dealing with this week. You can get angry, enter denial and become sad, or you can try to see the positive side and feel joy.

Even the worst situation has some type of benefit to it. Aim to be in control of the way that you're feeling instead of letting the situation determine your response or mood.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You have a lot of options available for you. You have a lot of people praying for you and sending undivided love and affection.

When you fall, you don't go alone. There are lots of people who have your best interest at heart.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You control your fate and your destiny. You don't need someone else to tell you what to do.

You make your own decisions, and when you need to take action, you strike instinctively without any fear or hesitation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Listen to your instincts. You may feel all out of sorts right now.

You have been walking around wearing your heart on your sleeve and everyone sees who you are and what you're about.

It's this high level of transparency that keeps you in a strong position.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are working super hard to make sure that everyone has exactly what they need.

You don't always take your own wants into consideration and this what makes you such a big giver. You need to remember yourself every once in a while, too!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You have a big event that takes your breathe away and surprises you in a way that you did not expect.

This can cause you to feel like you have little to no control in your life, but remember no matter how chaotic things get you have choices and options - even when you're unsure where the road may lead.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Believe in yourself. Trust your heart's longings and desires.

They were put there for a reason, and one of them is not to ignore what your gut tells you.

Lean in to your intuition. Let it show you how to live your life authentically.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You have been slacking off a little bit and it's causing you to miss out on some amazing opportunities.

It's not too late to start doing things the right way. Don't worry about what happened yesterday. Focus on the present moment and the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Someone needs your support and love and it's your supportive and encouraging personality that sees things through.

You never really know what impact you make on someone's life, especially when you're there smiling and showing that you care.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You have been handing yourself so well, even though you really have thought about quitting.

You have lost sight of your big why, and without knowing why this journey matters to you, you're at risk for giving up. Try to reconnect with the purpose of why you're doing what it is that you're doing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

The dust has finally cleared and the problem or person who has left you out in the dark isn't able to hid behind their cloak any longer.

They are going to be seen for who they are, and you are all the wiser as a result.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

This is not a time to compromise. You need your space and without it, your energy is drained and you feel as though you aren't able to think or get clear on all that's going on. Clear your calendar and make it a personal day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.