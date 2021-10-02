Your weekly love horoscope for October 4 - 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs in astrology is here during the Sun in Libra season and a New Moon.

It’s not often that astrology is so strong and potent that we need to prepare for the week ahead, but the astrology of the next few days is asking us to do just that.

With a very active week, including a dangerous new moon and two planets turning direct, the time has come to take action within our lives.

For the past few months, we’ve seen most of the major planets retrograde which means that it’s been a time for review and reflecting.

However, now with many blocks and obstacles clearing, it’s a time to take a stand and move ahead in our lives.

While this energy peaks at various times of the year when we’re meant to take greater risks and challenges, the Sun Mars conjunction means that there is something significant happening at this time— something that pertains to our soul path and purpose and claiming the space in our lives that we’re meant to step into.

With so many transit occurring that are about taking action, speaking our truth and dealing with ongoing relationship issues that haven’t improved, it’s truly a time to face the reality that we’ve been trying to ignore in our lives.

It will be normal to be triggered by this week’s astrology and while it may be difficult to keep our tempers in check alongside the explosive new moon, trust that wherever you’re guided this week is something that you’re meant to experience.

At times in our lives, we have to realize that there never is a perfect time for anything, but instead it’s up to us to take a deep breath and find the courage that life is asking us to have.

Because now is the time to do what you’ve been putting off.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of Monday, October 4 to Sunday, October 10, 2021:

Monday October 4, 2021—Mercury in Libra trine Jupiter in Aquarius

A one-day transit that boosts optimism and hope about the future.

Tuesday, October 5, 2021—Sun conjunct Mars in Libra

A magical transit that lasts six days which inspires us to take action towards the projects and relationships that we want to begin, especially with a focus on balance and reciprocity.

Wednesday, October 6, 2021—Libra New Moon

A dangerous and passionate lunar event which will raise tensions within relationships that already have been tense leading to a swift and final ending.

With both Mars and Uranus present during this time, expected outcomes or events may lead us to take swift action. Try to practice patience but don’t put off what needs to be done for too long, because the consequences will be dire.

Pluto turns Direct in Capricorn

The planet of death, rebirth and transformation has completed its yearly review and it will be time for us to take action. This means whatever is holding us back, even a relationship, will be severed and we will be set free into our new chapter.

Thursday, October 7, 2021—Venus enters Sagittarius

A time for love to become more expansive and passionate. Greater chance of talks and discussion around future plans and the greater meaning that a relationship holds. Perfect time for long conversations into the night and sharing your deepest thoughts.

Friday October 8, 2021—Ceres Retrograde begins

A time to review matters related to motherhood and family. Pregnancy becomes more likely around this time, encouraged by the new moon as well.

Saturday October 9, 2021—Sun conjunct Mercury in Libra

This quick one day transit will help us focus on what we need to say and how we need to say it. This could help balance out the destruction of the New Moon in Libra if action hasn’t been taken as of yet.

Mercury conjunct Mars in Libra

With this quick moving transit lasting for only one day we will be feeling passionate and determined in communicating our needs and desires to our partner, whether this is in a relationship being formed or one that is breaking apart will depend on where it stands prior to the beginning of October.

Sunday October 10, 2021—Saturn turns Direct in Aquarius

As this planet turns direct any obstacles or challenges that are in the way of us creating the life and relationship that we want to dissipate.

It also helps make any decisions final and nonbinding, so it’s an excellent time to break-up especially if this has been a long-term relationship or if any big decisions within has previously occurred during a Mercury Retrograde in the past.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week’s turbulent energy will feel at home to you as you’ll be able to tune into your greatest qualities to gain the clarity and determination needed to make some big relationship decisions.

While you are feeling confident, you can’t expect your partner to feel the same way. Practice reminding yourself that only your emotions are yours to carry and that your partner is responsible for theirs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There could be some anxiety as you head into this week’s energy not quite knowing what it’s meant to bring to your life.

But part of that is the feeling that deep down you know you can’t ignore a romantic issue in your relationship any longer.

While it may feel impossible to speak up, during this time you are being fully supported. Be mindful of having a conversation when you need to versus having an argument there’s no escaping from.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With so much air energy around it will be important to try to ground yourself this week before you find that you’re making all kinds of decisions without thinking.

While it’s great to have ideas for your life, you may want to check in with your partner about what they want and what they’re envisioning.

It’s time to step into what it feels like to be a partnership rather than just someone in a relationship and if single, the opposite is true. Make sure that you’re not creating a one-sided relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What’s going on at home can no longer be ignored and while you had the best intentions to put off action until later, it may be time to finally say what it is you need to. Just because you speak your truth doesn’t automatically mean anything would have to change or be wrapped up by the end of the year.

But you are waiting while possibly for good reason may not matter much if your partner pushes you to speak your truth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Watch for the sudden feeling of wanting to blow your entire life up. Truthfully, it may be exactly what you need to do but there is a difference between burning bridges that are behind us versus those that we’re going to need to cross ahead of us.

Focus on the difference this week and don’t be afraid to set some firm boundaries with an ex but be mindful of being overly controlling of a current partner who’s done nothing more wrong than try to love you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week all of those buried feelings and emotions that you’ve had will come boiling up. Make sure that they have somewhere to go otherwise you could be taking it out on the wrong person.

It’s normal to have frustrations in relationships, or those moments where we need to have an important discussion, but that is very different than using our partner as a scapegoat for our own personal unhappiness. If something doesn’t feel good, you’re the only one that can change it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You already know that you are in the action portion of your current chapter and can feel the changes already taking root in who you’re becoming.

This week’s energy will have you fired up, which is a good thing because someone in your romantic life has been taking advantage of your loving nature and it’s time that it stops.

Don’t be afraid to pull from your Lilith side and let your rage flow. It’s time that you got to speak up for yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s never too late to not look back. This may not make sense to many zodiac signs this week, but with where you’re at and what you’re currently moving through, you realize that the time has to come to put some long-standing issues from your past to rest.

Whether this is an old relationship or trauma that is still taking its toll, you get to decide what to identify with and what is no longer part of your story. It’s time to outgrow your wounding.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A completely different life is yours for the taking and whether or not you choose it, it just may choose you. You are always looking ahead and focusing on how to improve and how to do better, which is admirable.

But sometimes in your hesitation you forget that not every decision is yours to make. Sometimes, it’s just about being open to what comes up and dealing with it accordingly.

While you may have wanted to wait to break some news to someone that has been important in your life, this week you no longer will have that chance because the time is now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don’t need to have everything figured out to know where you are no longer fit. For you though this can be hard because it can lead to uncertainty and insecurity. Instead of focusing on all of the unknowns try to dig deep into your own truths.

This means that this next part of your life will have to be built from intuition versus logic. It may be difficult to tune into a part of yourself that you’ve kept quiet for so long, but it’s also the only way to truly do things differently.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With both Saturn and Jupiter wrapping up in your sign alongside the influx of air energy it’s been a powerful time for you. Both great changes and those that still cause some heartbreak. But even in the midst of those, you are still moving forward in your life.

There will likely be some bigger moments this week in which your healing will be triggered from a past relationship, but keep in mind that it’s okay if the trauma never completely subsides. Just speaking our truth and protecting our space is enough.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may be one of the signs most affected by this energy because it will involve stepping out of the shadows and into your true nature. Even if it’s scary at times, keep doing what feels intimidating and don’t stop just because it feels impossible.

The love that you deserve is the one that shows up to be deserved by you. Love is a journey, and it’s time to stop putting off for tomorrow what can be discussed or done today. There is nothing wrong with honesty, especially when it’s said with love.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.