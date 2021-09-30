How The October 2021 New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Love Life

Photo: Anastasia Grig / Shutterstock
If you’ve been hoping for a cosmic nudge to re-charge your love life, the New Moon in Libra is it! New Moons in general are a great time to reflect on what’s working (and what’s not) in your relationships and to set intentions for how you want to move forward.
But the Libra New Moon on October 6th packs an extra punch for you and your partner because in astrology, it’s ruled by that beautiful Roman love goddess, Venus. How can you not call on her to conjur up some juicy lunar love magic this month?
RELATED: What Is A New Moon?
Libra New Moon qualities
With Venus as its ruler, you know Libra is all about peace, love, and partnership. Libra energy is charming, sociable, and accommodating, but she’s no wimp either.
Libra’s symbol, the scales, captures her passionate commitment to justice and balance. Yes, Libras can be great diplomats, but if you offend their sense of fairness, you’ll hear about it!
One of my astrology teachers years ago described Libra as the “fist beneath the silk handkerchief.” She’s friendly to all and wants to make everyone happy but isn’t shy about defending those principles and people she holds dear.
Venus also infuses a love of beauty into Libra’s energy. During the Libra season (which runs from September 22nd to October 23rd this year), you may be drawn to more artistic activities, to re-decorate your home, or simply enjoy some fine wine in a sophisticated setting.
In other words, you’ve got permission to be a little more elegant and refined, as long as you maintain that charming Libra vibe, too — no snootiness allowed here.
Personally, I have to say I’m a big fan of Libra. Both my Moon (emotions) and Rising Sign (also known as the Ascendant, it indicates what energy you project to the world) are in Libra. And my husband Peter has a Libra Sun and Ascendant as well.
No surprise we’ve been together 40+ years!
How can you bring all of these peaceful, powerful qualities together to create a little Libra New Moon love magic for you and your sweetie?
The first step is to look at some of the elements associated with Libra energy:
Elemental energy: Air (honoring the intellect and communication)
Colors: pastel pink and blue
Gemstones: diamonds, quartz
Flowers: pastel-colored roses; hydrangeas
Essential Oils: basil, bergamot, frankincense
Music: wind instruments; mellow love songs
Food/Drink: fine wine, chocolate/sweets
If you want to tap in the airy, mental energy of this New Moon, you could do some additional research to explore Libra-themed movies, books, clothes, animals, places in nature… the list is endless, depending on what you and your partner are drawn to explore.
When to create your Libra love magic
If you really want to work with the intention-setting, “planting seeds” energy of the New Moon itself, it’s best to do it on the actual date, October 6th, or sometime during the 3 days before and after.
But as I mentioned earlier, the Sun is in Libra until October 23rd, so you can tap into it to a lesser degree between now and then, too.
The other thing to keep in mind is that if you and/or your partner are a Libra by birth, or if your moon is in Libra, you’ll get a nice double dose of Libra New Moon energy whatever you decide to do!
Once you’ve scheduled some special dates with your partner, check your Libra toolkit for ideas on how to create a beautiful Venus-inspired environment, whether you’re going out or snuggling at home.
Libra loves dress-up, so find a flowy pastel-colored outfit, or even just a scarf, and put on those diamond studs you’ve been waiting to wear.
While you’re getting ready, you can burn some basil or bergamot oil in your aromatherapy lamp, play some romantic flute music, and surround yourself with some pale pink roses. Red is for passion, so save that for an Aries New Moon.
Of course, you could also drop some hints to your lover about those diamonds or roses, but don’t wait for that if you want to get a head start on channeling Libra’s magic.
RELATED: The 36 Best Gifts For Women Who Want Nothing
Conjuring up some loving, well-balanced Libra New Moon activities
OK… now you’re ready to pull together all of the pieces and create a little Libra lunar love magic!
Here are 5 ideas to get you started
1. Treat yourselves to a night out at a fabulous restaurant.
Believe it or not, there are all kinds of fun ways you can tap into Libra’s love of balance in a romantic dinner out. Try a little tapas-hopping and stop into a few fabulous wine bars to sample their appetizers. Or stay in one elegant restaurant and creatively order a bunch of small dishes to share. Be sure to feed each other a few of them, too.
In both cases, remember the name of the Libra game is classy, so don’t just go to your regular neighborhood hangout. By the end of the night, you’ll have had a wonderfully “well-balanced” meal.
2. Go dancing!
We’re not talking crazy, loud nightclub dancing here, so to do this in true Libra New Moon fashion might take a little planning. What you’re looking for is someplace that offers ballroom dancing, the kind of dancing that requires ebb and flow and intimate connecting… tango would be an added bonus!
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.
You could certainly add dancing to your lovely dinner experience, too, since many restaurants have dance bands or orchestras, and there are ballroom dancing venues that promote special events as well.
Or, if that all sounds too intimidating, you could sign up for dance classes first, a great way to create that same “cheek-to-cheek” (or mask-to-mask, if necessary) vibe on a regular basis.
3. Plan a cozy, mellow day or weekend in the bedroom.
Are you getting the picture that the New Moon in Libra is just one big invitation to spend quiet time with your favorite playmate? And there are soooo many fun things to do if you’re hunkering down together at home, or even getting away to a romantic country inn somewhere.
Sleeping in, some soft morning love-making (or afternoon delight!), watching some mushy rom-coms together. Wherever you are, bring some of those ideas from your Libra love toolkit with you.
For music, what could be more perfect than The Beatles’ All you need is Love or the original soul classic Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding. The idea is to create your own little Libra cocoon, then see what Venus-inspired activities bubble up.
4. Talk about any ways your partnership may have gotten out of whack and how to restore balance to those areas.
Every couple has what relationship expert John Gottman calls “perpetual problems,” those issues that you return to over and over again. The goal, he says, “should be to establish a dialogue about the perpetual problem that communicates acceptance of your partner with humor, affection, and even amusement.”
In essence, to agree to disagree without trying to make your partner bad or wrong.
Those conversations can be tricky even in the best of times, but tapping into the peaceful, diplomatic energy of the Libra New Moon (and adding some chocolate, another Libra favorite!) can definitely help make it a little easier.
5. Bring more beauty into your bedroom and living space.
It doesn’t take much to make your inner Venus happy. For instance, a beautiful hydrangea flower arrangement captures Libra’s thoughtful and gentle energy. And as Teleflora points out, “hydrangeas also personify the balance of opposites with their strong wooden stems and lacey, star-shaped pom-poms.”
But if you want to go further than that, this is definitely the time to look around and see what needs sprucing up at home, especially if you did some serious de-cluttering last month on the Virgo New Moon (and even if you didn’t).
Add some interesting artwork, a snazzy window treatment, maybe even a paint job or new furniture. Shopping together can be a fun (hopefully!) bonding experience, and so can the re-decorating process.
Any important relationship work takes mutual intention and a little planning on both sides. Making a commitment to draw on the powerful energy of the New Moon each month gives you added support to initiate activities and conversations that can only enhance your love life.
For moon-lovers like me, that instinct comes naturally. But if the idea is a new one for you, then the New Moon in Libra on October 6th is, hands down, the absolute best time to start!
RELATED: 4 Ways To Leave Your Organizing Mistakes Behind And Create New Systems That Work
More for You on YourTango:
Deborah Roth, M.A., is a Life and Relationship Coach, Counseling Astrologer, and Interfaith Minister. She leads women’s New Moon Circles and Full Moon TeleMeditations every month and loves designing creative, meaningful rituals for individuals and couples to re-energize mind, body, and spirit, and enhance their relationships. Visit Spirited Living or email her to schedule an introductory coaching session.
This article was originally published at Spirited Living. Reprinted with permission from the author.