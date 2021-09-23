One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 24, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, September 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We want things to improve, but not without some input, right? It's good to see things get better, but no one likes it to be outside of their own terms.

Compromise is required lately, and we have a lot of changes taking place, and with the Sun in Libra and the Moon in Taurus, it can feel chaotic and stressful at times.

The energy of the day's numerology may emphasize this feel to Friday.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 2, the harmonizer.

Our one card tarot reading for September 24, 2021, is about change.

We need to make changes within ourselves, and that is why it's important to own up to our truth.

The harmonizer must be flexible and willing to make adjustments depending on what's going on in their world.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 2 include American basketball player Kobe Bryant, American singer, and songwriter LeAnn Rimes, and American actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

There's strength in numbers, and when you surround yourself with really good people great things happen.

There's no reason to fly solo and try to do everything yourself today. Aim to find your people and build yourself a team.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Do you get this nagging feeling that something needs your attention? There may be one item on your list that you forgot to add.

Listen to your gut throughout the day. Your instincts will give you a lot of guidance when you need it the most.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You will get important news today, and it may not be what you anticipated to hear.

The source of information can be highly unreliable, but there's still truth being delivered, so it will be up to you to decide how important it is to scope out the information.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Don't overthink things. Sometimes you just have to go with the flow and let life take whatever direction it will go.

There are reasons beyond your comprehension for everything, so when you feel like it's time to remove your hands from the steering wheel, let the universe drive.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

There's so much beauty in a person who allows themselves to live in quiet confidence.

You have so many things that you could concern yourself with, but not allowing life's circumstances to push you down is one way to show others how resilient you are, and how internally powerful you can be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

There are times when staying in your lane is more helpful than doing more than is expected of you.

You don't impress anyone when you do things that go above and beyond what's necessary right now.

In fact, you may be hurting another person's chance at making an impression and getting a job that they need.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Fresh starts. New ideas. Big dreams. These are all yours during your birth season.

So, when you have a chance to try something new or are invited to live a life you've always dreamed of, don't hold back. Take the risk. See where the road leads you!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are going back and forth with a decision. You might struggle with deep confusion about your life purpose and goals.

Sometimes you just have to make a snap decision and listen to your inner voice even if your mind says things are illogical.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Relationships really can be emotionally complicated when people start to push their own agendas and keep other people from doing what's best for them.

You don't need that type of friend in your life, Sagittarius. You are your own person. The moment you sense someone is trying to take advantage of your kindness, you know what to do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Your mind is likely to change and part of the reason is who you have been hanging around. You never know a person's influence in your life until it's a bit too late.

You're going to have to take a step back and evaluate who you were before you started to hang out, and who you are now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You have been faced with a moment of truth and now rather than stick with tradition, you're ready to try a little bit of change.

This can be a breath of fresh air into your world. You get the best of all worlds: something new and the wisdom of where it is that you came from.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

It's time to let your desire for more simmer down. Money does not buy happiness.

Yes, money pays bills, but the things you really want in your life like peace, love, and joy - do require work, but they can also be found by distancing yourself from material things that you really don't need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.