Weekly Love Horoscope For September 20 - 26, 2021

Relationships take a turn for the more serious plans of the future as we kick off the week with a Full Moon in Pisces.

So much of our recent astrology has been about reflecting, healing, and even overcoming obstacles from our past but all that changes once we settle into this week.

As much as it has seemed the future is some far-off distant fairytale that we dream of, now it feels like it’s finally arrived. This doesn’t mean the work is over, but only that it’s changing.

Instead of not knowing how or when we will be taking the steps to plan exactly what that means and what it will look like.

The past has finally released its grasp on our hearts.

This is a huge energetic shift this week and while a Mercury Retrograde is right around the corner, there’s no reason to fear.

Everything is working together in perfect alignment and now that we’ve seen the truth of ourselves and those relationships, both past and current, we’re more able to discern what is in alignment with us and what is not.

While we may not be forging ahead at this moment, we’re taking the steps to get there.

This is shaping up to be a very big week beginning with the Pisces Full Moon and ending with our Grand Air Trine.

The themes are moving ahead at all costs, not just to follow our hearts but our soul's divine path.

Welcome to the future you’ve been dreaming of.

Monday, September 20, 2021—Vesta enters Scorpio

From now until November 17th it’s a time to see what we’ve previously hidden or denied. This may mean our truth about ourselves or the desires that we have for our life, especially those which may be a part of our shadow side or that others haven’t agreed with. Through this transit what we’ve previously felt ashamed of can be transformed into our greatest gift.

Full Moon in Pisces

A positive and lucky moon that harnesses the expansion energy of Jupiter. We will turn our focus to planning and talking about the future with more hope and optimism for it to come true. Emotions and feelings will also be very high, and we could see the fruition of a theme that began with the New Moon on March 13th. Overall, a positive moon for relationships, especially if we’ve been debating about the next step.

Mercury in Libra trine Jupiter in Aquarius

In effect for three days this transit will increase our feelings of well-being and confidence in terms of our love lives and communicating what we’re hoping to create for the future.

Tuesday, September 21, 2021—Mercury in Libra square Pluto in Capricorn

On the longer end of this five-day transit will have us becoming more deeply committed and focused on communicating what it is we most want. An excellent time for getting clear about future plans so that we don’t become deterred by any obstacles that may arise.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021—Sun enters Libra

Libra Season is upon us which means the themes of relationships, partnerships, balance, and reciprocity will be key for the next month.

Look for what you may be feeling extremely grateful for, what suddenly feels like it doesn’t resonate as well as the amount of energy you and your partner put into a relationship.

This is a time for stabilization and to make choices that bring more peace into our lives.

Thursday, September 23, 2021—Neptune in Pisces quintile North Node in Gemini

A one-day transit that brings about extreme feelings of being both spiritually and emotionally fulfilled. It brings about the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ type moment in which we realize that we’re almost there; almost through whatever lesson we’ve currently been in the process of learning. We’re getting to see that while challenging, whatever we had to experience to get to this moment was ultimately worth it.

Venus in Scorpio opposite Uranus in Taurus

While only a one-day transit this packs a big energetic punch as it signals a change in your love life. It can be positive and would make for an excellent time for engagements, moving in together or new declarations of love and commitment.

However, it can also bring up those tower moments as well if we’ve been hanging onto something out of fear of leaving our comfort zone. This transit shows us eventually if we refuse to move, the universe does it for us.

Friday, September 24, 2021—Mars in Virgo trine Saturn in Aquarius

A three-day transit that brings about a sense of being in a moment of divine timing.

We will be feeling ambitious, focused, and strong in taking on any challenges as it relates to a new path in life and love so that we can take the necessary steps to make our dreams a reality.

Sunday, September 26, 2021—Grand Air Trine

Involving the Sun, Moon, Mars, and Saturn all in air signs this is a time for extreme movement.

It’s the winds of change blowing into our lives and changing everything and while trines tend to work more quickly than lunar cycles or other events it means that we should prepare for the unexpected. Anything is possible.

Weekly love horoscope for the week of September 20 to September 26, 2021:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Focus on where you want to be, not where you think you should be. Let go of timelines or storylines that keep you somewhere you’ve already outgrown. It’s been a process to get here, but you’re right on time, the only task to do now is to trust yourself because only you’re aware of the growth you’ve recently moved through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A return to believing that life can be beautiful. Though at times we are all prone to darker moments, this marks a return to feeling more positive about your life and your relationship.

Whether that means a new chapter with an existing partner or letting go of the one you’ve been in, you will be feeling more peace in the decisions you have to make.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While you may hope that the week ahead will bring calmer, this week may mark one of those moments that you forever remember. We don’t always get what we want, but we do get what we need.

This isn’t just about love but the truth that we are able to get from other people both through their words and actions. Instead of trying to change the truth, work on simply accepting it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Change is in the air and you’re stepping so far out of your comfort zone you won’t even remember the way back in.

This week may seem like a big step for you in your arenas of self-growth and love but don’t forget that it was all the small steps that you took to get to this moment.

Things are likely to shift so quickly you may start to question who you are, just remember this is your dreams you’re manifesting so there’s no need to question the good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It’s time to walk away. That is your message from the universe this week and while you may try to ignore it or wish it was different, the push will only get louder as the week goes on.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or taken aback at the sudden clarity you may wish you didn’t have, focus on the small pieces of the situation because deep down you know what you deserve.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A brand-new chapter is beginning for you and this time it’s centered around the self-love that you’ve built for yourself. While love with another is incredible and is in the cards for you, it’s your own self-work that is changing old perspectives and timelines.

Don’t be surprised if you see yourself speaking up and setting clearer boundaries this week, it’s all part of the path that is starting to unfold.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may catch your partner or prospective love interest off guard this week when you start speaking what’s really been on your mind. Whatever has been the status quo for so long is now not doing it for you. A veil has been lifted and you realize that if something (or someone) hasn’t manifested into the relationship you thought it would by now, the truth is, it may never.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

They say everything you want is on the other side of fear, but the bridge there is your self-worth. It’s been a big lesson this year for you to not just dig deep and heal but to truly start to embody what is worth your time and heart. There are some realizations there are just no coming back from but now you no longer want to. Now it’s time to see what this newfound mindset is going to attract into your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While your career may have been the focus recently, it doesn’t mean that matters of the heart have been taking up mind space too. It’s hard sometimes to filter through the distractions in order to see the truth of a situation or even one within ourselves. This week you’re likely to get to a new level of knowledge that makes it impossible to ever ignore again. The only path is forward and now that you’re done trying to go back, you can finally start.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

We already know life doesn’t turn out how we think it will but instead of thinking that is the cataclysmic-try thinking of it as a blessing. Not every amazing gift is handed to us wrapped how we expected, sometimes it comes like a stone in our shoe, a scraped knee, but this is the process of life. Look for what hurts this week and try to find the gift within it. Instead of thinking pain is here to ruin you, this week look for what it’s helping you become.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a week to breathe and remember how far you’ve come. Not just in this relationship but on your entire life path. Every moment that you were questioning or feeling defeated has ultimately been leading you to this new chapter of happiness and fulfillment. So, enjoy it. Be in it and remember this is what you have created so this week simply relax into it and let the energy push close that door on the past once and for all.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

How you begin the week likely won’t be how you end it in the best way possible. Ahead of you lays a completely new chapter in your journey, one you’ve fought for, planned for, and held space to create while your partner or love interest was traveling a similar path.

Now is when the two joins. Sweeping changes are in store for you and while you’ve already said yes, this is realizing that the future you’re stepping into is far better than anything you could have imagined.