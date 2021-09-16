3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Full Moon In Pisces On September 20 - 21, 2021

Three zodiac signs who fall out of love during the Full Moon in Pisces September 20 to September 21, 2021, will find that closure in relationships is painful but healing.

The Full Moon in Pisces will conjunct Neptune, and this creates a dreamy, hazy vibe for all zodiac signs, especially when it comes to love and your emotions in general.

The Moon will also be opposing Mars which can create explosive emotional outbursts and tempers to flare.

Saturn is going to be squaring Venus in Scorpio which will make the energy of Venus more subdued and solemn at this time.

This will create a cloudiness over your perception of reality at this time, making it hard to tell if you feel a certain way because of your fears and insecurities, or because of something else.

Starting Monday, Mercury is going to be in a square with Pluto making communication difficult and filled with tension and intensity.

Because of this, you may find yourself backing away from arguments in order to retreat into solitude and simply wait out the storm.

The powerful energies of the aspects between the Moon-Mars and Pluto-Mercury can create power struggles, competitions, and conflicts within relationships.

So this may have you feeling like love and romance simply aren't worth the effort at this time.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

With Venus being in your seventh house of relationships, you may feel called to put your focus onto your relationships, in order to nurture and grow them.

Although Venus will be in a square to Saturn, this can create challenges when it comes to feeling loved, appreciated, and understood within your connections.

Venus is currently in Scorpio where she is in her detriment, which means that she's not her happy, vibrant self because her energy doesn't blend well with the energy of Scorpio.

This combined with the square to Saturn can create feelings of insecurity, self-doubt, and unworthiness. Which are not really great vibes when it comes to love and romance.

The Moon will be conjunct Neptune in Pisces, which will be in your twelfth house of spiritual awakening, so you may feel like spending time in solitude, as this may make you feel more emotionally secure.

Because of all of this, chasing love or even making a big effort in your relationships may simply not be on your radar at this time

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Saturn is in your seventh house of relationships and it'll be squaring Venus during this Full Moon. The energy of this square may bring a restrictive and even oppressive vibe to your relationships, which may make you feel like love is simply a lot of work at this time.

Saturn may bring up insecurities and fears within the connections you have and this may have you questioning whether these relationships are still what you want.

The Moon will be conjunct Neptune and opposing Mars and this can create emotional outbursts, as well as a lot of confusion when it comes to how you feel.

With this Moon being in your eighth house of transition and reflection, you may feel a greater pull towards solitude and contemplating the more spiritual side of life.

Love and romance may be things that don't capture your interest at this time, because you may just feel like it's not worth the effort.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

With the Moon being conjunct Neptune in your seventh house of relationships, you may find yourself feeling some confusion around your love life.

The Pisces Moon is currently opposing Mars in your first house of self, and this may make you feel like pulling your energy back from relationships in order to focus more on yourself. When the Moon and Mars in Libra are in opposition, you may find that your emotions are a little out of whack and unstable.

Especially with the Moon being conjunct dreamy Neptune, this can create a haze around your feelings making it hard for you to separate fiction from reality. Your perception at this time may simply be a little cloudy and because of this, romance may not be something you feel like getting involved with.

With the square between Mercury and Pluto, this can create friction when it comes to communication and being able to fully express yourself in a healthy way. So you may find that this Moon is great for creativity and introspection, but not so great for building solid romantic foundations.

Tara Reynolds is an intuitive empath, tarot reader, astrologer, artist & priestess who discovered her love for spirituality and the spirit world as a small child. She specializes in love, career, spirituality, and past lives readings. For more of her work, visit her website.