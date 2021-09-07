Your daily horoscope for September 8, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

Decision-making is tough on Wednesday with so much Libra energy in the air.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Libra, but we have changes underway during a new lunar cycle.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra where we have a New lunar phase starting.

The Moon will be conjunct with Mercury in the zodiac sign of Libra enhancing our relationships, but making it tough to decide what we want to do at this time.

If your birthday is on September 8:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet, Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American singer/songwriter Pink and American politician/activist and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, September 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you're entering a powerfully imaginative time. Neptune harmonizes with Pluto bringing imagination to your sector of dreams.

You may experience vivid thoughts and have great ideas. Be sure to put them down on paper or you could forget what they are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, friends can bring out the best in you and help you to get over a creative rut.

The Neptune sextile Pluto transit makes connecting with others a time of productive outcomes. Don't skip a meeting or a working lunch date. The conversation could be helpful to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, there's a lot that can be accomplished this week, especially if you're trying to solve a problem.

Neptune sextile Pluto opens a way that you didn't think you could find to work out a solution. An obstacle can be removed from your situation and make it easier to find closure where needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Believe in your potential. You may be surprised how good it feels to regain your desire to try new things after being in an emotional rut.

You don't have to work so hard to get your energy back.

Just show up. Something you did not expect could appear in your life and surprise you at how it makes your situation easier.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Try not to depend on things so much that when they don't work out it's disappointing.

Today, have a plan b in place. An ill-timed event could cause someone to be late.

Be prepared to go forward with your plans anyway. It may be a divine intervention and a blessing that comes out of inconvenience.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes love does not find a way. You may find that you have to do things that your partner promised to do but did not.

This can be a defining moment for you, but one where you thought you were incapable of carrying the workload but discovered that you actually can do more than you once thought.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A job that you thought could come through for you may be delayed, and something is offered instead.

Take whatever you feel is right for you at this time. Trust your instincts and your intuition, Try not to underestimate the power of your own inner voice.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Romance or the thought of what could be can get in the way of your productivity today.

Keep both feet on the ground, Scorpio. Even love has its place in the world. Being consumed by passion when you're at work is exciting, but you also want to keep things flowing well for you at work when you are on the job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Home can feel challenging right now and not be the place you prefer to spend your time.

You may find it easier to get lost in your imagination and find new things that take up your time. This situation will pass, but for now, be creative.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Get lost in fiction: movies, books, or things that involve the arts.

Entertain your mind and your imagination by getting caught up in the latest trends and what's happening in the world.

Read up on what's happening in the world, especially if you've been less connected to take a social media break.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Work on your side-hustle. Been wanting to make money doing creative things? You might be able to turn a hobby into a money-making opportunity.

See what's out there and what your competition is. Look for how you might be able to start small and test your market.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are ready for change, but it can be hard to find where to focus or how to get started.

The advice of a friend can come in handy. Make a call to someone you trust and see what they have tried and what might work for you. Don't be afraid to seek out help when you need it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.