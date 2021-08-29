Your daily horoscope for August 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

The Moon will be in the playful and curious zodiac sign of Gemini.

On Monday, the Sun is located in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Mercury prepares to leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra. We are fair-minded and sensible this month.

If your birthday is on August 30:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor Jack Black, and American singer/songwriter Shania Twain, and American business executive and billionaire Sheryl Sandberg.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of communication.

You never know when you'll have an opportunity to do something special again.

There are things you may need to say or to get off of your chest. So, rather than wait until another time, make the most of the moment you're in now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of money.

You don't have to spend every dime you have to enjoy simple pleasures. You can still be frugal and play it safe financially.

Shop and enjoy some retail therapy. Don't hold yourself back from having a little bit of fun if you can do it wisely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of personal property.

If you're in the market to buy an item of value, this is the time to do so.

Do a cost comparison when you can. If you're just shopping around and want to get an idea of what things will cost, don't put your research off for too much longer. This is the time for you to do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of identity and personal development.

Working on yourself and doing what you can to self-improve is always smart. Life changes. People need to learn and grow. You will never regret investing time in yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of hidden enemies.

Is there any room in your life for toxic relationships? You are so tired of people wasting your time and energy when you've got so many other things you'd like to do.

You may finally get the courage to say goodbye to all the energy people in your life, nicely, but effectively.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of friendships.

Time flies, and it's been days since you've had a chance to speak with a few of yours.

With everything going on in the world, it's really important to stay in touch, even if it's just a quick call or text to say hello. Reach out and let people know you care.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of career and social status.

Sometimes you just have to apply for the job you want and then pick up the phone to see if you can talk to someone. There are so many resumes and candidates applying these days. If you really want to stand out from the crowd, do something that helps you to make an impression beyond the page.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of higher learning.

You don't have to go to school to learn certain things, books can be a great way to gain knowledge.

It's not too early to plan ahead for next year's reading list. There are so many amazing NYT best-selling books out there that you have missed this year and you might want to include a few of them, too.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of shared resources.

You're at a critical place in your life where you're ready to make a big change, but things are crazy right now and you might not be able to go it alone.

You have to ask for what you want to happen. People may not know what you want without you saying so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of commitment.

You know someone wants to be with you, but maybe you're not there yet. You're young.

You want to have fun and enjoy your freedom. It's too soon to imagine yourself with the same person for your entire life. It's not easy to say this to the one you care about, but honesty is always best.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of daily duties.

You have a lot to do, but so much time can be lost in procrastination. You have to be discipline and dedicated to what it is you've set out to do.

You don't want to regret throwing the day away and having everything that's meant for today piled on to tomorrow. Focus!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of home and the family.

Life is all about the little things. You have to work and get so much done in the day, it's easy to crash on the couch and forget that there are people at home who would love to spend time with you beyond passing by the hallways or having dinner and watching TV. Mix it up a little bit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.