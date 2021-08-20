Your weekly horoscope for August 22 to August 29, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs. Here's what the stars have in store for you.

Let's crack this week open with a big, bold, bright and shiny Full Moon in Aquarius - for starters.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on August 22, 2021 will be this week

This Full Moon on Sunday is what's going to dominate the week and affect almost all of our choices.

Aquarius will be felt in our sense of adventure, and in a few rather odd choices we might be making, during the week.

Full Moon in Aquarius allows us to feel like we can achieve certain things that we may have previously doubted; That eccentricity that comes along with the sign works it's wily ways on each individual, but always to a good, or rather, an interesting end.

Let's not forget that this week doesn't belong only to the Full Moon; we have Sun in Virgo starting on August 22, which should jumpstart the perfectionist/analyst in all of us.

Moon in Aquarius and Virgo season as the main event - phew! We are going to be deep into our imaginations this week.

So, what do we have to work with here, for each individual sign?

Horoscope for the week of August 22 to August 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Virgo energy works in your world, and it will bring with it a new sense of drive, during the week.

You like organization; sometimes you may not be the tidiest person on the block, but if you can take a look at your 'stuff' and see that it's in order, it makes everything a little more possible in your life.

Virgo season is going to rid you of your lazy bones and impart into you new life - and energized vision.

This week, you'll be ready for work and ready for action. It's the week where you slough off the old skin and prepare for something new and fresh. Keyword for your week, Aries: Energy

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Between the Full Moon in Aquarius and the beginning of Virgo season, you'll be all about telling the truth, this week.

Yes, the cosmic transits starting on August 22 are nudging you to get something off your chest. Someone in your life needs to be educated in your ways, and well, there's no time like the present.

What you have to say is helpful and direct, and you've held back for way too long.

Now you feel you need to help someone in your life - by talking with them about an issue that's come up. You do not want to see your friend go down the wrong road, and so, during this week, you will step up and be present for that friend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This could be considered one of your more creative weeks, Gemini. You've established a good routine, and now you're in the flow.

Friends are in place, good times are achievable - and now, with the influence of Virgo, you're feeling focused.

The focus is on creativity this week beginning on August 22, and you will be feeling a great desire to sink into a new project and just lose yourself in it.

What could be better than meditating 'your way' - meaning, getting so involved in the joy of creating that you forget who you are, while losing your mind in the sheer joy of creating something amazing. That's you, this week - so happy for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've just experienced a rather interesting and romantic time in your life, you can probably expect a little more of that lovey-dovey attention this week.

You've done a lot of healing over the last few years, which is why love comes to you so easily now. Virgo season's energy this week makes you want to analyze your relationship for the pros and cons, and in a way, that's not such a bad idea.

It shows you are a realist and that you don't want to be hurt, ever again. Full Moon in Aquarius does allow you to see what's special about the relationship you're in, so don't worry - a little analysis won't hurt this one, in fact, it may shine a light on how good it really is.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You've just spent the last of your days in the Sun, meaning - Leo Season is now over and you're happily walking into Virgo, which is no biggie for you.

You like the detail oriented influence of this sign, and it actually helps you get back on track. Aquarius Full Moon gives you the support you need to keep your dreams going, while Virgo allows you to actually make a real plan.

As much as you like spontaneity, this week is about plans, action, order and readiness. You've been ready for this change; enough play, now it's time to get to work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As we enter your sign, nobody could be as pleased as you, Virgo. You'll be feeling it as soon as it hits, and it will feel like home. What's good is that many other people will be riding the Virgo train as well, so you can probably expect a lot of support this week, and a lot of agreement.

Full Moon in Aquarius will give you the boost you need in order to believe in a beautiful future (something you rarely believe in) and Sun in Virgo will allow you to experience your life on your conditions. All is well this week in Virgoland, so feel free to be your wild and crazy self.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're about ready to call it quits on your social life, Libra. It's not that you haven't been enjoying yourself - you have, indeed, but you have also been neglecting so many of the things you want to do. Virgo energy suits you - and it makes you move.

You are no longer content to party the weeks away, and the Full Moon in Aquarius this week on August 22 is going to give you some new ideas that you'll want to be involved in. It's time to press on; There are new horizons before you, and you don't want to miss out. Change is in the air, and you are ready for it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week may just turn out to be one of those crazy weeks where you can't get your mind off the person you are involved with.

It's going to be energy and time consuming, and thanks to the Aquarius Moon, every minute of it is going to feel awesome, and perhaps even a little racy.

Your mind is all the way in the gutter - and you really like this gutter...in fact, you may be a little hard to reach, this week, as the 'all-consuming' bit is very real. When you don't want to be reached, you shut off from the world very successfully. Have fun in there, if anyone can find a good time, it's you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When the Full Moon is in Aquarius, then Sagittarius is a happy clam, who can sit by themselves, totally content to live in fantasy.

Enter Virgo season, and that very same Sagittarius becomes even happier, as Virgo's influence always works wonders for the Sagittarius personality.

You need the order and structured thinking that comes with this transit, and during the week, you'll find a way to incorporate both order and creativity into working world. You trust the universe to come through for you, and as always, it does, in flying colors. All is well, this week, in the Sagittarius world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Something will occur to you this week, Capricorn, and that will be this sudden realization that you don't have to do certain things that way you've been doing them.

This week beginning on August 22 is going to come as a revelation to you. You are someone who likes efficiency, and you've always gone out of your way to make sure everything runs according to plan.

What you hadn't considered was going about it in a different - more controlled - way.

That's what Virgo season brings you: a new way to look at an old thing, for the purpose of bringing it into the new so that it works better for you. And it will.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a week filled with golden opportunities and some very good luck to support them.

The Full Moon in your sign activates all of your abilities to dream, to fantasize - you feel strong and capable during this week, and while so much of what goes on inside your mind, stays inside your mind - Virgo is here to help you manifest some of that mental energy.

You are a naturally creative being, and sometimes you need a push to actually get out there and do something about it. This week, your push will arrive in the form of cosmic energy. The universe says, "go for the gold, Aquarius."

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Now that you've got the Sun in Virgo, you've also got a clear handle on what's going on in your relationship. And...it's good. Lots of confusion is going to dissipate this week, Pisces, and that's probably due to some clear communication between you and your partner.

If something was up in the past - it's your duty to clarify what's on your mind, as well as it's necessary for you to listen.

Thanks to Virgo, your listening skills will not only be top notch, they will be very helpful to your partner, as they definitely have something important (and good!) to say to you.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda