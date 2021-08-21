Your daily horoscope for August 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

The energy shifts in a big way on Sunday, and it affects all horoscopes in astrology.

The Moon leaves mindful Aquarius to enter the watery depths of illusive Pisces.

The Moon leaving Aquarius just after the second full moon is an invitation to dive into your spiritual side or experience confusion due to lack of emotional clarity.

The Sun leaves courageous Leo to enter the work-oriented zodiac sign of Virgo.

If your birthday is on August 22:

You are a Virgo zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American author and screenwriter Ray Bradbury, American R&B singer/songwriter James DeBarge, and American film actress/producer Cindy Williams.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Aries, Pisces, Taurus, and Capricorn.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Trust your heart to lead the way. The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of spirituality.

Clear the energy and focus on the thing that bring your heart joy.

There are times when you have to let the world fall by the way side and embrace nature, enjoy a walk, and let the cares of life pass by you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Embrace the people who invest in you, and that love you as you are.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendships.

Spend time with people who make you laugh and remind you why life is so special. Be around individuals who fuel you instead of leaving you drained.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do things to the best of your ability, and then go above and beyond.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career and social status.

You are learning that it's good to focus on what you do and to be a bit better each day. People appreciate your dedication and focus.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Learn something new each day, and don't be afraid to ask good questions.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of higher learning.

Open up a book. Browse a spiritual or philosophical section at the library. Have a daily prayer or meditation routine started.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Enjoy the dance of give and take in your relationships. Embrace the energy when people want to share.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of shared resources.

Be generous, but also remember to share with yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Give in to your desire to need people. You are human and need connection with others.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitment.

Decide what you want and then make room for it in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Focus on what you have to do today, and don't procrastinate.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of daily duties.

It's a great day for running errands and getting things done. Make your last long, and hopefully you'll be able to get to everything on it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Let yourself feel the energy of the day, and get lost in the idea of love.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of romance.

Pick up some flowers. Plan to start giving cards to individuals that you love. Watch a romantic movie. Spend some time with your family pet.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have a special place in the world, and your family roots have much to do with it.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home and family.

Remember to give thanks for everyone else in your life. Call your grandparents. Spend some time with your mom.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Be an advocate.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication.

Say what's on your mind. Be open to listen. Don't be afraid to be wrong.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What you choose to spend time and money on, that's where your values are, too.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money.

Save a little bit of money. Put some money aside for yourself. Enjoy a treat that you deserve.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Know who you are as a person. It's very easy to lost sight of what you wanted in life and get confused.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of identity.

Allow yourself to become more and more vulnerable. Consider how hard it can be to spend like trying to only please others without ever plays in yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.