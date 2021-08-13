Your daily horoscope for August 14, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

The Sun is in Leo. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

The Moon in Scorpio makes emotions difficult to express and when it squares Saturn it can feel particularly tension for all zodiac signs.

If your birthday is on August 14:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are optimistic, high-spirited and energetic.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American rock singer and songwriter David Crosby and professional American basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You will want to bury your head down and get a lot done today at the office.

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of work, and it appears that you may discover certain things that need to be revised or completed.

Make sure you do some investigating into items that have been pending for quite some time.

You might surprise yourself at what it is that you discover especially when some thing has been untouched for a while. Be willing to do your due diligence, as it will not be a waste of time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's always something new that you can try, even if you think that there isn't anything of interest to you right now.

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of creativity.

And playing around with new ideas can be refreshing for you. You may be surprised that some feelings you have left and processed from a relationship can come through on paper, especially if you decide to do journaling and writing.

The Moon in Scorpio brings out feelings that are hidden for you, so don't miss out on this opportunity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Stick close to home as what is familiar will be a comfort to you. The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of home and family.

And your natural curiosity will come out strongly today, you are in a situation where you may sense something it's not being shared to you by a person you love.

Your need for transparency and intimate conversation is going to drive you to ask lots of questions. You may come across a slightly more probing than usual but don't let this deter you from seeking out the answers you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of community.

There is so much good that you can do when you apply yourself. And with Mars transiting your house of local communities, you may find yourself motivated and driven to do your part to help others in need. You will find it rewarding.

You may choose to get involved in creative ways with philanthropy or something simple like sharing interesting events where others can help out on via social media. However you choose, be open to answer the call to help when you feel it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of money. There is a window of opportunity that remains open after the New Moon in Leo took place and your zodiac sign this week.

With Mars bringing intensity to your desire to have things, consider what you might like to start that could be profitable for you. You have the ability to really buckle down and focus right now.

This is a good time for you to write down a business plan or to consult with someone who has the ability to share some tips on what you can do to prepare for making a business or creating a hobby that generate an income.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of identity. There are certain things that you know about yourself that you do not let other people see.

You are beginning to sense a deep need to review parts of yourself with another person in order to create a flourishing relationship that also helps you to grow.

You may find that you are able to really do well in one on one relationships. Perhaps schedule a lunch date with a good friend or pick up the phone and get someone you enjoy speaking with a call.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of. enemies. It takes someone who has hurt you to make you see what you truly appreciate in your life.

The day can be filled with regret and remorse for the things you chose to put a head of your true values.

Try not to beat yourself up, libra, as everyone goes through moments where they feel they could have done better.

However let this be a chance for you to learn and grow from an experience that will be hard to remember but has potential to become a blessing in disguise.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of friends.

It's good to feel like you're ready to engage with other people, after the pandemic many of your friendships have been hurt by the lack of connection you shared.

This can be a window of time where you are able to make connections that are extending into the future.

Think about what would be special to you if a friend approached you in a certain way.

Then take that motivation and apply it to your own relationships. Be the initiator if you are comfortable, and invite someone out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of career and social status.

If you are looking to change careers, now is a good time for you to start doing some digging.

You may want to look at who knows you and what they do for a living and how they could potentially give you information about job opportunities.

Do a deep dive into your online profile and posting history. If you need to do a personal brand clean up, make a plan to address that this weekend, especially wow the moon is in your sign.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of beliefs.

Not everyone will think the same way that you do, and you may feel threatened by the difference.

This can be a period where you are slightly more argumentative than even you would like.

You might decide to take on quite a few battles that could potentially remain difficult and divisive. Try your best to choose arguments wisely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of shared resources.

And anger and frustration, you may come to realize that without a plan in place your inheritance could become mishandled.

This is a good motivator for you to create an important document that helps you to define what it is you want when you pass in the future.

Although it is uncomfortable to think about death, it is important when it comes to matters related to inheritance, and how you want your legacy to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mars bringing intensity to your sector of commitment.

Things start to change as you realize what you can and cannot tolerate in your relationships.

You may have a short fuse and less patience than usual. Even though you are aiming for a romance, and that is what you're striving for, you still are learning to set yourself with higher standards.

When you decide you will ask for what you want, don't make compromises.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.