Your daily horoscope for August 15, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio on Sunday before entering the sign of Sagittarius.

Venus will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra where it rules.

If your birthday is on August 15:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are charming and magnetic. You are loyal and faithful to friends and family.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American actor, producer and screenwriter Ben Affleck and American actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Set off on an adventure today, Aries. The doors of life are opening, and only you can close them.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of travel, and even though the pandemic can make you feel hesitant about going on a trip, doing something that takes you away from the familiar is good for you.

Maybe check out a small bed and breakfast or visit with friends and stay the night. If you have a VR headset invest in a game that lets you visit different countries. Order in food from your favorite restaurant or try a new type of cuisine. Live your life on the edge a little.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Go for something that you really feel in your heart is meant to be, and share it with someone you love.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of secrets, and in your heart there's something you'd like to try but are too embarrassed to admit to others.

There's really no reason for you to hold back on what it is you want to experience in life.

If anything, the pandemic has taught you that. It's important for you to invite people into your world and let them get to know you more intimately. Don't be shy, do what you know your heart is telling you to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love is on the brain, Gemini, and you might find fate crosses paths with Cupid today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of commitment, and when the moon is in your house of marriage, your feelings about love and what it means for you starts to change.

You may become a little bit more clingy if you are already coupled. If not, you may find that you are more interested in meeting someone and finding promise in your encounter.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have to keep things moving as the time to do things is now. Your energy and mind are sharp, so take advantage of this energy. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of work, and you are open and receptive to suggestions.

You need to hear advice from someone and how they successfully accomplish the same thing that you are doing. If you have no one that feeds into your life with wisdom, turn to social media and things that are available online where people gather and share their thoughts.

Places like Pinterest or even a blog can be a resource for you. So, do your research. Likely, you will find some things you want to use.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Romance? Yes, Leo, even if you're single, you're going to see things with fresh eyes of love.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of creativity of love, and this can really open at this part of you.

Even if you're single and there seems to be no one on the planet that you are interested in, finding things that start with a sense of romance in your heart are important to you today, get into art and be creative. Find ways to new life into the simple things.

Try to connect as much as you can to the process of creation as this will help you to reconnect with some deep part of yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Family and friends are the things you crave today, and there's no reason why you should not try to get some fun in with people who make you feel at home.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of home, you will want to fill yours full of laughter and love.

Get things organized. Everything will fall into place. It'll be so nice when people can come into your house and feel as though all is well with the world even if the day didn't go well. This is a gift that you not only give to yourself but to your family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Grab a cup of coffee with a friend and go for a long stroll along the beach. It's time to pair up and chat about life, love and whatever you have on your. mind.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of communication, and there is so much to be honest about.

You struggle sometimes with opening up your heart to people, but this time you're quite the chatty person who wants to share about your life, your fears and your future.

Give yourself the chance to unload all that you've been caring in your heart with someone that you love and trust.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Money and what you need are going to be a primary focus for the next few days.

So shopping is definitely an option this weekend. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of money, and he would love to spend what you have.

Perhaps a little bit and access. You may be slightly more risky when it comes to purchases this weekend.

You will enjoy going to the bookstore and picking up books, especially in philosophy or the esoteric. Build your own library, and if you find some type of relic, splurge.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's all about you this weekend starting today, so why not let your selfish side win a bit?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of identity there's so much for you to learn about who you are as a person.

You have not given yourself enough time to really develop as you are focusing on other things such as work and school.

But now that there is a little window of opportunity here, it's good for you to focus on who you are and what it is that you want out of your life.

Give yourself that much because it will help you to decide how to spend your time for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The past is not always an enemy. So, let yourself look in the rear view mirror. You might learn something new and make an important change.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of karma, and the past is always there for you to learn from but you do not always apply yourself to do so.

You may see things that are happening in your present that help you to see what you missed in the past.

This can be a true time of healing and growth for you. This can be where you start to learn how to let go of pain and sorrow and move towards healing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friendships become a primary focus this weekend, and you have to be open to hearing what people are saying as they speak life into you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of friends and they are there to help you.

You may want to listen closely to how they approach you from time to time. Even when things are said in a way that maybe you feel could've been spoken a little more nicely, the truth is within the experience.

Try to give people the benefit of the doubt as you also learn to embrace honesty.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Try not to work too much this weekend as things start to ramp up on the job and may even invade your time off.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius activating your sector of career, so use some of your free time to do things related to your job or to prepare for when you have to go back to work on Monday.

Try not to do more than is necessary without a clear purpose, and give yourself a little time to unwind.

However, if you are looking for new work, this is a great weekend for you to put out applications and to see what is available that may fit your skill set.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.