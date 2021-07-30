Horoscope For The Week Of August 2 - August 8, 2021

Your horoscope for the week of August 2 to August 8, 2021 is here with an astrology prediction for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope for the week of August 2 - 8, 2021

Weekly horoscope starting August 1st is the end of summer as we etch closer to the fall.

Is it August already? Does this mean Christmas is almost here? Phew, it sure does seem like time is flying, doesn't it? And it is.

We're now in Leo, which is really going to bump our status is so many ways. Our love lives stand to grow as will our social lives - but it's in the financial sector that we'll really shine.

We've got the summer heat and a New Moon just around the corner, on the 8th.

This week we'll be experiencing the buzz that is Mercury in Leo, which should make all of our communications much more interesting, if not provocative.

We're also presently entertaining Venus in Virgo, which should rouse in us our practical, analytical side.

This is energy we can use to create the financial success that we dream of. It's the first week of August, folks, and we are ready to roll!

Horoscope for the week of August 2-8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are working with some big Jupiter energy, Aries, and this will push you, your work and your imagination well into the realm of supercharged.

Here we are, smack dab in the throes of Leo, a fellow Fire sign that always serves you well. This week is about strength and perseverance.

Work promises to be busy and fulfilling. Watch for big new this week and the possibility of travel plans being made for a future date. Love is looking good, as is career.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Let's just say you're about to start this month out hot to trot. Venus, your ruling planet, is doing a number on your libido, and who are you to say no?

While you might have made a resolution to yourself that you will only partner up with people you love - you may be making an exception during this first week, because, "If you can't be with the one you love, honey, love the one you're with." Sounds racy, but passion is your thing.

Heads up: you're going through a particularly 'fertile' time right now, and, well, sex makes babies, so be prepared.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week is going to introduce the idea of relocating. You may not have been 'signed, sealed and delivered' in terms of loving where you presently live - guess what?

It's not your last stop, and it will be during this week that you discover within you a need to get out of Dodge, so to speak. Jupiter has you in its grip, and wants you to expand your horizons - literally.

You're not thinking of love or the future; you've got one thing in mind: Deciding where your next landing pad will be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You'll be reaching out to friends this week, with the intention of getting together for likeminded purposes.

This could be a meditation group, or a crafting group - it's creative, but it's also spiritual...and this kind of gathering really calls you.

You take comfort in the smiles of your friends, and if you're the one who makes the event happen, then so be it. Your friends are only too happy to get together for fun, frolic and...crafting!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you can manage to reign in your impulsive behavior this week, then you'll be doing some smooth sailing, as it is your destiny to collaborate with others.

Money is looking very good for you and by the look of Jupiter's influence, this might be a very optimal time for you to invest.

Whatever you are involved in this week will grow exponentially, which is why it is advised for you to discipline yourself and keep an even keel.

Your shine will not become dull if you dial down your anger, in fact, you'll only shine brighter.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Finally! Finally what, Ruby? Finally you are going to soar when it comes to finances and work.

You're so used to not getting your share that you've come to accept it.

This acceptance has acted like an affirmation and has manifested as you never getting anything you need.

Well, your friend Jupiter just shut the door on that kind of thinking, and now, the scales are about to fall from your eyes.

Look for good news on the 3rd, and expect all things personal and professional to fall into place. Believe in it, Virgo - your belief leads to your manifestation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You'd be best to take care of your heart this week, Libra, as it's very possible that you'll fall in love...as in deeply...as in head over heels material.

While all that may sound as intriguing as it does positive, it's still a good idea for you to pace yourself around these new and very intense feelings.

Don't be surprised if you end up feeling very anxious by Friday, but use that energy to your own benefit.

Instead of losing yourself to nonstop thoughts of love and promise, put some of that energy into creative projects. Go for the masterwork, Libra - you know what I'm talking about.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If there's one thing you're not in the mood for, it's love, sweet love.

Right now, it's all about work, and there's nothing like the first week of any month to whip you into shape for visualizing where this month is going to go for you.

Mars is there to stir things around, socially, but you're really not into being social, not unless there's money to be made.

That social energy can be put to use, however, if you're looking to meet someone.

There's no promise of great love here, but it might be fun to find out.

That's the kind of week it is; you take a chance here, you focus there, and in the long run - you know that your priority is work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're probably wearing your friends down with your endless optimism, but the truth is - you can't help it.

You are one of those people; the goody-goody types who believe in love, peace and brown rice.

These are the things that make you Sagittarius, and during this week, you're going to find that naysayers don't do anything for you, and that it might be time to shut some of them out of your life.

Jupiter, your ruling planet, has come to expand your mind even further - you do see possibility.

You DO see success, and you do not need the approval of others, especially those who doubt you simply because you're optimistic about the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You didn't think August was going to come in with the bang it's bringing, yet here it is, and there you are - ready to see the fruits off all those intense labors of yours.

You really are the workaholic, but what no one realizes is that it's the workaholics who get the job done. This is you in a nutshell.

During this week, you're going to see some payback. The stars also show that it's a great time to invest money in long term projects.

Mars energy will back up your more daring moves, and Jupiter will broaden your scope of vision so that you can predict what's to happen and act accordingly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Jupiter is in your sign now, and that means be on the lookout for an upgrade in pay, or an offer you simply cannot refuse - in all the best ways!

Now, we're not talking about huge money here - but we are talking about the potential of making stupid money at some point in the near future, if you take advantage of certain opportunities that come your way this week.

This is not only a good week for you - it's a good month, within a very good year for all Aquarians.

This doesn't mean it's going to be easy, but it does mean that it will be successful and positive. The heavens are smiling down upon you, Big A.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

It looks like this week is going to be somewhat mellow and peaceful, Pisces. You're going to trust your intuition more than ever, and that's going to lead you to making better choices during the month of August.

You've got a New Moon coming soon, and you can feel it now...it's a pull you can't deny and it feels professional and work-related.

This week is going to bring you a deep love for discipline and effort; you realize that you can't wait for others to make life happen for you.

It's entirely up to you to run your life, and that means trusting in yourself to make the right moves in the work place. Can you say, "Ka-ching?"

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda