Love Horoscope For Thursday, July 29, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 29, 2021.

We have two planets that we consider when looking at love astrology: Venus, which rules beauty, and Mars, which rules passion, motivation and desire.

On Thursday, Mars will enter Virgo, and this brings a super charged energy to love but for things that are practical.

Healthy relationships and less stress are going to be themes in love over the next few weeks.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Health is an important part of love, Aries. How can you care for someone if you don't take care of yourself?

Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of work and health, and although it is not going to be easy it's time to focus on your physical needs as well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Initiate what you want more of in your life. Don't wait around to for someone else to be the first to make a move.

Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of creativity and romance. You can find a way to show someone you like them, perhaps without even saying a word.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

People don't always get a long and sometimes arguments happen when couples love each other greatly.

Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of home and the family.

Quarreling, head-butting and intense energy can manifest for the next few weeks. Try not to take it all personally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

People can be sensitive right now. Watch your tone, Cancer, even if you say things with love they may not sound like it. Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of communication.

And, so abruptness can become likely, and despite your sweetness, you may even come across as angry when you weren't at all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you want it, you're going to go for it, and that goes from at a job to a relationship.

Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of money and personal property.

You may see the connection between your success and how you attract people into your life because of it.

This can light a fire in your ambition and help you to become more focused.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't be upset with yourself. Everyone does things that they feel like they wished they hadn't.

Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of identity.

Your mistakes in love can be before you, and you are dealing with the consequences of it. The time will pass, but don't be upset over it. Instead, learn from it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have so many things going for you, that it stands to reason that people would feel slightly jealous of you. Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies. Don't be caught off guard when adversity starts to rear its ugly head in your life, in the most unlikely situations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friends mean well. Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of friendships. And, yours are a little over the top when it comes to invading your private life. It's one thing to be protective of you, and another for when people try to keep you from doing what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Try not to bring your tension home, Sagittarius.

Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of career and social status. And, you're under a lot of pressure to perform these days.

You may be prone to hold your anxiety inside all day and then explode once you are home. Try to release the pressure by working out before you arrive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Not everyone thinks or feels the same way, and when you start to talk about politics with others, the conversation can go south, quickly.

Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of beliefs. You will want to work out your faith within yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don't take what doesn't belong to you, even if you feel that it's rightfully yours.

Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of shared resources, and this is not a time to be petty. Instead, be strategic. Negotiate. You have to fight fair to get what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You cannot fight someone with hopes that they will want to be with you. Your relationship may go through a type of cleansing fire and it could cause one of you to want to quit the relationship.

Mars enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of commitment, so you'll see if your love is worth fighting for or not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.