Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Sun is in Cancer, and the day starts with a feeling of restriction with the Moon in Scorpio in a square to Saturn in Aquarius.

The Moon is not as in touch with its emotional energies when in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

The day can feel tougher than usual, and darkness looms. It's not always easy when you feel like you're going against everything and everyone, but this transit passes soon.

If your birthday is on June 21, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

When it comes to living life, you go large. You want to get all that you can from an experience and are truly ambitious.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American singer/songwriter Lana Del Ray and Prince William the Duke of Cambridge.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's going to be one of those days Aries, where despite your best efforts things just appear to be hazy, off-putting, intense, and slightly more negative. The culprit?

The Moon is in the sign of its fall, and a double-whammy is that it's in Scorpio, your solar house of secrets, taboos, death, and inheritance matters.

This does present to you a window of opportunity to handle important material matters where resources are shared or to assign who you'd like to have what when you pass on.

Although death is not the easiest topic to discuss, it can be helpful to you to know that you've gotten things handled, and have prepared your loved ones.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends another day in your solar house of partnerships, and when it squares determined Saturn, it feels like all work and no play is in store for you.

If you have plans to go out on a nice date or to see someone with whom you have a romantic interest, be sure to plan ahead and not leave too much to chance.

Turn the cell phone off at dinner so you're not interrupted by work-related calls. Try to avoid looking at your emails, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With the Moon in your solar house of daily responsibilities, the day can feel like a bonus to getting things done.

You get all the positive benefits of the Moon in Scorpio - extreme focus, intense energy, and lots of drive that keeps your mind sharp. You will want to monitor your skeptic side, as the Moon will square Saturn in Aquarius.

Squares can challenge you to question things that you truly believe in, and would not doubt most of the time.

If you channel this energy correctly, it can help you to spot errors that need to be fixed or systems that need to be improved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of romance and creativity, and when it squares Saturn your longing for security is heightened. You are keenly aware that relationships must have an element of dependability to them.

You might even work hard to be sure that you're the one people can depend on when you say you'll do something.

Despite your best intentions, it will still be hard to see ahead into the future, and some disruption involving friends could come up. You may try to balance between work and social obligations. Timing can feel stretched but hang in there; the tension will soon pass.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in your authority figures sector and this includes parents, grandparents, and people you work with that are in supervisory roles.

Because you try so hard to make a lasting impression and are concerned with outcomes, this is a great time for you to show your best side.

The Moon will square Saturn in your relationship and partnership sector, and this can manifest in ways that involve other people that you work with.

You might be the one to settle a conflict or show others how to be the type of person who makes a positive difference in the world.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Scorpio brings attention to your third solar house of communication, which is chatty, optimistic, and curious.

A window of time continues to open for you where you can solve important problems and talk about them openly.

Others will be receptive to your strategist side. Your ability to bring an analytical edge is strengthened.

You're open to the sharing and exchanging of rich ideas making it a great day for business meetings and social events.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your conservative side comes out with a bit of an edge as the Moon remains in Scorpio.

Your sharp eye for opportunity can come through in ways that even surprise you. You may find that you are able to cut through red tape or make some changes in situations that seemed blocked earlier.

This will not come easy for you; however,. The Moon will also square Saturn in your sector of authority figures, so anticipate some resistance until what you hope to have happened is finally met successfully.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, life is a big journey and when you have the Moon in your sign, it's time to focus on yourself. You're in power mode, and there is so much benefit to your day.

You can get a lot of things done. You are in tune with your feelings, and you may even recognize things about yourself that you hadn't before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Time is of the essence, Sagittarius. If you've been slacking it's going to catch up with you, so don't be caught dropping the ball.

Luna will square Saturn in your third house sector, and this is the perfect time for journaling and self-discovery.

If you have emails to send, meetings to schedule, or contracts to review, don't wait but check over all the details.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with the Moon square Saturn you've got one eye on your things and another on friends who have needs.

Money and friends rarely mix, but sometimes you have to work with what you have.

With the Moon in your solar house of friendships, you may discover that someone you care about has a financial need that you have the resources to solve.

You're not one to watch people go without, and because you are so generous, you'll help out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A dead-end can be revealed during the day's Moon square Saturn, and it could be that you need to take on more responsibility or show your dedication to a project at work where things did not go so well last week.

The Moon will challenge your ruling planet, Uranus in your family sector, and this is a stern warning to let any stress you feel be dropped at the door before going home.

Be sure to give yourself some time to mentally switch gears when you going from the office to your house.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in your fellow water sign, Scorpio, and the mystery of life, love, and hidden things are curious to you now.

With the Moon squaring Saturn, your psychic awareness is awakened making this an incredible time to explore astrology, the tarot, and other things that are esoteric in nature.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.