Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 4, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

We have an impulsive Moon in Aries all day Friday, but not all is lost with this energy due to some supportive energy coming in from Saturn retrograde in Aquarius.

It's OK to remain optimistic and hopeful that life will take a turn for the better.

The Moon in Aries will harmonize with lively Gemini, and this brings great conversations and high energy to have fun with friends, family, and coworkers.

If your birthday is on June 4, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You say things others need to hear even if it's bold and uncomfortable. You easily attract others to your projects and ideas creating long-lasting relationships.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American actress Angelina Jolie, actor Russell Brand, and TV evangelist Joyce Meyer.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, June 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You want to get up and go, Aries, but it's important to have a plan in place and avoid being scattered with your energy. The Moon in Aries works in harmony with Saturn, so this gives you a boost a structure that is needed.

Use this energy to your advantage. Take a few minutes before zipping out the door to make sure you have all that you need.

If something isn't laid out just right, ask for time to fix it. While you don't have to be perfect, you can do your best to avoid accidents or wasting resources.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your mindset is everything, and if you believe you can or can't do something it is a big deal for you.

The Moon in Aries works in harmony with Saturn, and this can strip away any falsehoods when it comes to what you truly feel convicted about.

If you have been going with the flow and compromising your beliefs, this is the time to evaluate what needs to change. Be honest with yourself, and make the adjustments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When you give something to someone you do it without trying to control what they use it for, but this is no time to be generous without knowing the value of what you have and what it is that you bring to the table.

The Moon in Aries works in harmony with Saturn, and it's up to you to play the adult in a relationship right now.

Give good advice, as you always try to do, and when you are generous as the person to pay it forward and to treat your kindness with respect.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're quick to jump to a conclusion about your relationship right now.

You might withdraw your love or attention if you sense that the commitment is not equal or that your care is a one-way street.

The Moon in Aries works in harmony with Saturn, and you could get caught up with impulsive decision-making. While it makes sense to take strong action to prove your point, be sure that it is what you want. Ultimatums often backfire.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have a lot to get done, and so when you hit the ground running, don't let yourself get caught up in big projects that take too much of your time.

The Moon in Aries works in harmony with Saturn and it's best to get all your small activities out of the way. You'll want to be in and out quickly.

Super productive. The week is almost over, so make sure you have things to show for what you put your mind to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be still your beating heart, Virgo. You could fall flat on your face in love with someone who is not available.

The sparks will fly, and you may think that you see the future, but with the Moon in Aries in harmony with Saturn, this could not be what you think it is, and so ask good questions. Make sure Mr. Right is single and free to date.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Aries works in harmony with Saturn activating your home and family life. A quick visit to the family can be a welcomed treat to parents or your cousins who you haven't seen in a long while.

The timing is perfect to plan to catch up with grandparents or people you know and respect since childhood.

If you can't go now due to job restrictions or schedule conflicts, talk it over and plan to do so in the near future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Hold back unkind words. A moment of anger can get you into trouble, and may the gods that help the person who is on the wrong side of that temper of yours should a hot button get pushed unexpectedly.

The good news is that you have a significant amount of self-control at your disposal today.

While the Moon in Aries can have you feeling less than cordial or even sociable, it's in supportive harmony with Saturn, who can help your sharp mind remain open with sensitivity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Leave the items in the online shopping cart and wait until tomorrow to make that big purchase.

The Moon in Aries works in harmony with Saturn, and this helps you to avoid impulsivity when it comes to spending money you don't have, or do have, but on an item you may not need.

When buying things make sure it's something that you know you really want and need. Even if there's a way to return the item, frugality is in order - so mind your budget.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are your own boss, but every once in a while you have to answer to others and this makes you feel uncomfortable.

The Moon in Aries works in harmony with Saturn, so a sudden meeting or phone call with a boss or supervisor could transpire.

You won't have time to plan what you're going to say and this can leave you feeling flustered. Stick with honesty. If you don't know the answer, just admit it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past can suddenly clear and you don't have to deal with a problem anymore.

Amazing things can happen in your life when the Moon in Aries works in harmony with Saturn.

This can be like a new day dawning and worries flowing off your shoulders so that you can focus on better things.

Don't look at this opportunity with suspicion. The universe is giving you a gift, be sure to open it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friends come and then they go. Not everyone is meant to remain in your life no matter how intense or special the relationship is.

The Moon in Aries works in harmony with Saturn, and it brings seriousness to your friendships.

Some people just don't need to be there any longer, and even though you say goodbye on good terms or just stop talking, this makes room for someone new to enter and make a big impact.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.