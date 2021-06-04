Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 5, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Sun is in the sign of Gemini.

It's the perfect day while the Moon harmonizes with Mercury for doing your inner work. You can find clarity and focus for your weekend plans.

It's not an ideal time for big changes, even if you feel like you have to do something right now. The energy is risky when an impulsive Aries Moon is opposed by Pluto in Capricorn.

If your birthday is on June 5, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have a strong sense of duty and love to solve problems.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include musician Kenny G and American financier, Suze Orman.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, June 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Write those goals down. It's the start of a new month. Venus is in Cancer, and the retrograde season is alive and well, and your goal-oriented self is starting to feel optimistic about the future. This is the time to get clarity.

Pen your highest ambitions for the rest of the year. Even if you don't have the resources, time, or ability to do them all the act of putting your dreams down on paper can be the perfect way to mentally shift gears while the Moon in your sign trines Mercury in Gemini.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Count your blessings. It's easy to think that the best of your life is what you have in front of your eyes, but there are so many blessings that you cannot see that are worthy of being counted as treasures.

You can use the last day of the Aries Moon's motivation to remember how blessed that you are, and with Mercury in harmony with the Moon think about the value they bring into your life. You will feel better once you have your

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Break the ice! It's time to have some guilt-free fun and to socialize.

You've been so good throughout the pandemic, and now, that life is improving your social life can too. It's been a while since you've connected with people outside of your closest circle of friends.

Go through your cell phone. See who you left off with before social distancing. A lot has changed, and maybe they would love to connect with you in person or to chat and catch up to see how things are going.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Evaluate your work/life balance. It was so easy to overdo things while working remotely. You felt super productive and loved having extra time to yourself, and then working at odd hours became the new normal.

Now, with Mercury retrograde harmonizing with the Aries Moon, you're starting to notice that maybe you're putting in a lot more hours than you had realized.

It's never too late to improve all areas of your life's productivity. Activate an app on your computer to track how much time you are online working vs socializing to start.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Spirituality is a private thing. Sure, people may know you're into tarot cards or astrology, but what you really think about life and death matters, or god and religion, you tend to keep that to yourself.

The day offers you an opportunity to dive into how you feel about the esoteric and this side of your life while the Aries Moon trines Mercury throughout the day.

Perhaps you will want to say a prayer for the first time in a long while or to spend time reading Rumi or another spiritually uplifting book to see how it makes you feel.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Everyone has a few secrets that they hide from others. They don't have to be dark and sinister, but there's always a reason why we don't want people to know certain parts of 'our business'.

But, Virgo, there are times when you see how you can help someone who is going through the same problem you experienced in the past.

With your ruling planet, Mercury retrograde speaking to an impulsive Aries Moon, you may be inclined to take a risk and open up. Especially, if you sense that the need is great and the timing is right.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes Cupid has a way of striking you straight in the heart out of the blue.

Your guards may be down and your mind far away from love, but there are times when that spark hits and it's all that you think about.

This could pass, but the reminder that you have a heart is enough to change your life forever.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's best to know what to focus on and prioritize. You have a lot that you want to pile into your day, but time is a limited resource.

So, priorities need to be in order, and this means you will have to look at your overall picture to note what belongs in your life and what does not. From workouts to who you spend time with and personal development, evaluate your entire routine to make it run more smoothly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You want something new to take your breathe away and give you an experience you'll never forget. The Moon in Aries brings out your passionate side, and you're ready to take the day by storm.

Creativity is the answer to the freedom you crave. Mercury retrograde is a call to get lost within your own soul and to fall in love with what you can make.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You want to stick close to home, but even your castle doesn't feel as restful as you need. There's an air of intensity in your home life while the Moon is in the sign of Aries.

You may sense moodiness in others or perhaps you feel moodier than usual. This could have you focusing on all that is wrong instead of what you have going right in your life.

Work on your mindset, but at the same time, find one thing you can improve and one thing you can focus on to keep you feeling optimistic.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your sharp mind may translate into a sharp tongue, and it's not worth arguing with someone over little things.

Although banter can be fun to do when you're joking or being sarcastic, you'll want to be careful not to cross a line. Things can feel serious and take a wrong turn when the Moon is in Aries.

The good news is that you can be much more aware of body language and how people feel during conversations.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Money may make the world go 'round, but if you don't have it to spend it feels like you're at a complete stop.

You may feel frustrated with your financial outlook while the Moon is in Aries. How much you've spent, what is or is not coming in can really feel like a burden on your heart. But try not to feel hopeless. If there is a will there is a way.

The Moon brings energy to Mercury retrograde in your authority sector. This can help you to improve your relationships with bosses, coworkers, and decision-makers... eventually leading to a raise or promotion in your job.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.