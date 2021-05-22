Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

We hit an emotional wall on Sunday, so rather than be guided by our intuition it's best to stick to the facts.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio bringing dark energy into the day and emotional difficulties.

Saturn turns retrograde in Aquarius as well. This can prompt some critical feelings about structures in both government and community that need to be evaluated for change.

If your birthday is on May 23, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have a dynamic personality and an untamed spirit. You love to be free and are willing to do whatever it takes to preserve your individuality.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American singer/songwriter Jewel and actress/author Joan Collins.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friends are great until they take over your life. You only have so much life to live, and the energy vampires that disguise themselves as helpful people may need to go.

This is the action of Saturn retrograde that takes place in your solar house of friendships. You learn to let go, and you also realize that you truly are better by yourself when a person is toxic and not meant to be in your space.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have done enough, and there are things you cannot let hinder your success. It's time to look at the big picture. You may need to work on the F.O.M.O. that you feel when you say yes to everything you're asked to do.

With Saturn retrograde in your solar house of career and social status, priorities must be in order. If not, then success that could be yours will likely find its way to someone who has decided that they will achieve excellence in one thing and forget about the rest.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's good to be an eternal student, but you can't spend your life doing Google searches. You don't have to know-it-all. There are times when you simply have to shrug your shoulders and let someone be right without checking out if they are wrong to school them with facts.

Now that Saturn retrograde takes place in your solar house of higher learning, you can open your mind to other things. You don't need to debate everything, and you don't need to challenge people even when you know that they could use a lesson or two.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Stingy people are the worst, and during Saturn retrograde in your solar house of shared resources, the ones who refuse to share are like a sore spot in your life. You may feel like you're pulling teeth to get someone to do for others. This can vex you to no avail.

But, you don't have to be like everyone else. Your charitable actions, however small, really will go the extra mile. Don't worry if you don't have a ton to give. Do what you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You didn't want to be in that relationship anyway, and Saturn retrograde in your solar house of commitments may really drive the value of freedom home.

You love the idea of being in a relationship, but not when it takes your life from you.

You prefer to have some sense of control over the decisions you make. And, you're not ready to let that go, at least not now, and maybe never.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are not as motivated as you usually are when it comes to taking care of yourself.

The stress of life could be catching up with you. And, during Saturn retrograde in your solar house of daily duties and health, it's all you can take to be on top of your ordinary routine.

Try to squeeze in what you can when you can. On the days where you skip a workout or eat more than you planned, don't beat yourself up over it. Tomorrow is a new day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You would love to have plenty of fresh ideas that you bring to the table, but for some reason, things seem to be blocked out of your mind. It's not age or stress, but mostly Saturn retrograde in your solar house of creativity.

You need to rethink what you believe your imagination needs. Structure is king instead. Set a routine and stick with it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You cannot please everyone. It's impossible, and when you sense that the leaders of your family aren't on the same page as you, you can expect that this is Saturn retrograde's effect on your home and family sector.

Even though it is well-intended criticisms aren't always welcomed. You'd like some respect, and to be viewed as the professional you've become.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You know when it's best to keep things to yourself, but you may have felt it ideal to avoid a certain conversation too late.

Restraint is important during Saturn retrograde in your solar house of communication. It's good to get advice from others. Maybe hire a life coach or ask for someone to give you feedback when you're unsure which direction it is you should take.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Bills, and more bills. That's what it feels like when Saturn retrograde takes place in your solar house of money and personal property. You have it now, but tomorrow, it's gone.

Don't turn down projects or when you have a gig, decide to skip it. There can be slim pickings for future opportunities during this time. So, be open to what you can do, and try to avoid giving in to a desire to be less active.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to build yourself back up from a setback. You're in a position where hard work and diligence pays.

Saturn retrograde takes place in your solar house of identity. It's good to view your potential in a positive light.

You need structure, time, and serious effort right now. It's going to be a challenge, but worth it when it's all over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's no time like the present for people to really let you know who they are. You are ready to let go of some of the pain you've been experiencing from fake friends or individuals who seem to call only when they need to take.

Saturn retrograde is cleaning house when it takes place in your solar house of hidden enemies, and the good news is that it will also make room for people who will make your life better and give you the respect you deserve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.