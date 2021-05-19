3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fate Gets Revealed During Saturn Retrograde, May 23rd, 2021

Saturn retrograde will be squaring unpredictable Uranus, and though we may narrowly escape things like messed up communications, or the standard crashing of electronics that we're accustomed to being bombarded with by the Mercury retrograde, we can still prepare ourselves for some of the different effects.

Saturn retrograde takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and it goes into effect on May 23rd, and it will last until October 10th.

What does this mean for us? Well, the good part is that its influence on us is completely different than what we're used to when we have our stints of Mercury retrograde.

What's good about the Saturn retrograde? It's a good time to get serious about certain things in our life and dive into a commitment that we might ordinarily let dangle in the breeze.

What's bad - or should I say, what might be challenging about this retrograde is that it's going to bring about deep feelings of distrust - which could lead to paranoia and second-guessing.

During this transit, it's best for all of us to stick to the plan, try not to get distracted, and maintain the status quo.

And for certain signs, this particular retrograde may bring revelations; Saturn is a large, mysterious planet, and its retrograde effect on some folks may unearth new purpose for certain individuals.

Another attribute of note is that Saturn is one of the great equalizer planets, meaning...watch out because, during retrograde, it's karma time...and we all know karma can be a real b**ch.

Which zodiac signs will experience a revelation in their destiny during the Saturn retrograde?

Three zodiac signs whose fate gets revealed during the 2021 Saturn retrograde, May 23rd to October 10th: Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As of the 23rd of this month - May - you may find that everything you put your energy into seems to be going nowhere as if you're pushing against an invisible force that simply won't budge.

As an Aries, this will cause you even further frustration, which will fuel your desire to push even harder for what you want. Still, you may not have any success here, as the Saturn retrograde is vehemently telling you to concentrate on something you've already started; it just doesn't want you to get too involved in things that distract you. It's a smart lesson in stick-to-it-iveness.

Persistence will work well for you, as you already know, being that you have that ram-like quality of pushing and pushing until something becomes 'yours.' Well, over the next few months, you will see that you'd be better off using that persistence to finish projects rather than start them.

What's going to come as revelatory for you is that you are actually quite good at sticking with a problem and that you are so much more solution-oriented than you might have thought.

Your revelation over this retrograde is going to be all about stamina and how you surprise yourself at how good you really are at sticking with a 'thing' and getting it done. Distractions be gone!

Your fate: You are damned good at getting the job done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Starting on May 23, you may begin to feel the pangs of melancholy, or sadness. You won't know what hit you, and yes, of course, you can fight it, but this retrograde may bring about emotional feelings and a feeling of being overwhelmed for you.

What's in store for you, revelation-wise, is that you will discover something from your past that wasn't in the forefront of your mind before, and is now all you can think of - allowing you to 'name it' and thusly, remove it from your life.

In other words, over the next few months, you are going to remember something of a painful nature - and the acknowledgment of this event will both rattle you to the core - and prepare you for the real healing that's due.

Saturn is already enough trouble without it going retrograde, but this cosmic event is nothing to worry about; it's just about 'getting the lesson' and that lesson is probably going to come about the hard way.

Still, you will learn, and you will recognize the upheaval of emotions as a planetary influence that you must deal with. The upside is that you will conquer this emotional state by looking closely at it, dismantling it, and honoring the past for the lessons it has provided for you.

If you've done something wrong, you will deal with it emotionally - that's the karmic part. In the long run, it will change your fate; trial by error, so to speak.

Soon, you'll be rolling with all the changes, having learned the most important lessons about balance and letting go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Hang on, friend - this one might be bumpy. You, of all the signs, tend to cling to the idea that you are only in your power when you're in complete control of just about everything.

You've never accepted the idea that you can't control every aspect of your life, and the Saturn retrograde is going to flip your world on its ear.

And as trite as it may sound, your major lesson - your 'fate revealed' moment is going to be all about how you are able to show yourself that you not only don't need to control people and events but that you simply cannot - and that's going to hit hard. Saturn isn't like any other planet; it's a bit unforgiving, but that doesn't mean it's not a good teacher.

It's just a...harsh teacher, but it does play fair. You'll be presented with conflicts over the new few months, in fact, the whole summer should be fraught with blockages and stop signs.

Your frustration levels will rise and rise until you stumble upon that revelatory moment where you realize: "Holy smokes, I need to let go of this!"

Letting go of control is what's going to sock you in the gut, but oh how freeing you'll suddenly feel when you realize life still goes on, even when you're not in total control.

How is your fate going to be revealed? In the idea that you are going to grow, mature, and finally get a taste of peace; the kind of peace and tranquility that comes only to a person who relinquishes the desire to control the outcome.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.