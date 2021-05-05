Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 6, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, May 6, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Be gentle with yourself and others is the overarching message of the Life Path 6 energy coming our way Thursday.

With the Sun in sweet Taurus and the Moon in gentle Pisces, there's a sense of hopefulness in their air, but this could also be misleading if taken to an extreme.

The tarot card that relates to the Pisces is the Major Arcana card, The Moon, which alludes to hidden things, deception and not seeing things clearly when you need to.

So, as you go about your day enjoying life, springtime, and perhaps focusing on the good things life has to offer, practice caution, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, May 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Let someone else be the star of the show for the day.

Today, your priority is to bring your energy inward and not project it out for others.

It may feel contrary to everything you feel inside; in fact, resting may be the last thing you want to do.

But, once you get beyond that stage of anxious energy, you'll start to see just how good it feels to unwind and think.

Great ideas will come to you when your mind and body feel rested.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You have to start from square one. The beginning is a great place for you to be because it allows you to be the creative and creator of your future.

What do you want to do from here? The journey ahead is wide open. All you need to do is to take that first step.

You don't have to know exactly where you want to head, the point is to begin somewhere.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You have to let worries go. Thinking too much can make you feel stuck when you're not.

What if you wrote down all your worries and then beside them start to write down why this won't happen to you.

You feel powerless, and that's why you feel like your life isn't under control.

Give yourself permission to see how good things can happen, not just what you fear.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Money is a replenishable resource.

You have to work to get more money, but when you feel bad for spending too much remind yourself that this is why you will work harder on improving your time management or getting a better job in the future. You can do it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Listen to others. When you spend a little bit more time being intentional during conversations and hearing the stories shared by friends, family, or coworkers you get a sense of who they are and what they need.

This is why it's so important for you to be fully present. Don't just focus on what you want to say. Truly hear what is being communicated to you at that moment.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Care for yourself. The day can be crazy, and there are so many things that command your attention, and this is even more reason to take time for self-care and to give your body what it needs each day.

Feed yourself good food. Get decent sleep. Take a walk and have a little bit of fun.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Some people cannot be pleased no matter how hard you try to make them happy.

It's a sad truth and one that could be difficult to wrap your mind around.

You gave your all. Why wouldn't it be enough? It was and it is, but the bottom line is that happiness is not about you. It's a choice each person must make within themselves.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

This is a creative time, so surround yourself with other people who feel the desire to make things happen.

Don't spend your precious energy in situations where you plan to do something but other people have no motivation or drive to achieve a goal. Aim high, and pick your friendships wisely.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Show compassion and be kind. You may be the only gentle-hearted person that a stranger meets. Hold the door open for a person behind you.

Be charitable. Practice gratitude. Live in the moment. The day is too short to let the pace of life rush past you without you having a chance to truly live in the moment.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Life isn't always fair. There are times when you will see things that you don't agree with, but this is why it's so important to be responsible for yourself.

Live your life with the highest ethics and moral standards you believe in. The world needs more people like you who care to make life better for everyone.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

What you feel can fool you, and there are times when you have to listen to your gut even though logic seems to disagree. Haven't you ever thought yourself out of a decision only to regret it?

Of course. This could be one of those moments where your instincts are right and what appears to be facts are wrong.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

When you do something right, celebrate the moment. When you hit a goal, honor yourself and do something to show that you appreciate your efforts.

Make a big deal for hitting a small milestone. It will give your brain a clear message - good deeds get rewarded, and it will be the incentive to push through when you want to do it again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.