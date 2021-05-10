Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 11, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

It's time to start a new project or take a leap of faith, but if you're typically risk-averse, you may find your courage anyway.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and we are reminded that the times are unusual for all.

Taurus is the sign of personal property, money, and sensual possessions, and the Moon represents our feelings.

A sense of uncertainty can linger in the air that's a carryover from Monday's Uranus conjunct the Moon.

If your birthday is on May 11, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are strong-willed. Once you make a decision, you tend to stick to it.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí and Italian fashion designer Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There are money-making opportunities opening up for you, and if you're looking for a job or a side-gig this is the week to apply around.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of money, and this is the perfect time for you to start looking at what you have vs what you lost.

Looking back in time is only going to get you down. It's good to know where you came from, but it's better to look at where you want to go.

Don't be afraid to take a risk while the Moon works Uranus - something amazing and unexpected could happen for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's always room for personal development, and before the summer officially arrives, you can do one thing that really makes your life better so you can enjoy things you missed out on last year due to the pandemic.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of identity and this is the perfect time for you to focus on the things you want to improve within yourself.

A sudden invite could come your way, or things can change for you rapidly on a dime with the Moon speaking to Uranus.

Stay on your toes and be aware of what's happening around you as a window may open and you'll want to act when it does.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Not everyone is going to be on your side, and truthfully, you may not want that person to be there for you anyway.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of enemies, and this is the perfect time for you to look at things in a new light, especially how you respond to animosity and difficult situations.

You have already tried a variety of things to make problems better, but sometimes it's not you who creates the division. During Uranus conjunct the Moon, something could change, and the negative energy removes itself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are so many fun things to do that you have not had a chance to try because of lockdowns, financial stress, and trying to remain safe during Covid.

Now, the New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of friendships, and this is the perfect time for you to make new friends, especially now that states are opening up and you can start socializing more.

If you're feeling more confident, maybe try to add back one thing that you truly enjoyed doing and see how you feel about the sudden return to a normal activity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You want others to view you in the most positive light possible, so put forth your best effort today.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of social status, and this is the perfect time for you to think about the future at work and with your reputation.

Project the type of person you want others to see. Go a step beyond whenever you can, even when no one is watching.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You deserve to see your dreams fulfilled, and some of them aren't really a stretch, so why not focus on making them happen.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of beliefs, and this is the perfect time for you to consider learning something new or to start reading more books once again.

Pick up on title that you really find interesting with a promise that you'll read the entire novel from start to finish.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The relationship you have with money is so important. You never really realize what's affecting your income earning potential or what you don't know without evaluating what works and what doesn't.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of resources, and this is the perfect time for you to review your financial portfolio and look at resources that help you to improve your budget and expenses.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The window of love is open, and it's time for you to let the rays of romance come back into your life.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of commitment, and this is the perfect time for you to look at love in a different way.

The possibilities for your relationships can be endless, but you may want to just focus on one thing that you'd love to do with your significant other to get your toes back into the water if you're not quite ready to fully dive in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The smallest act you take each day adds up to big gains for you over time.

So, go for the long haul and aim for repeated positive actions that you know will pay off.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of daily duties, and this is the perfect time for you to work on your routine, and try to create a habit that makes a big difference in your life over the next month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The year has been interesting, and still, it's made it tough for you to have much of a love life.

You may have felt like meeting anyone for romantic reasons was tough, and the people you found interesting and attractive slim or in a highly competitive situation.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of romance, and this is the perfect time for you to be creative and to think about how you'd like to enjoy the summer.

Perhaps it's a good time to turn some attention back to your own life to see how you'd like to enjoy the hotter months of the year. Perhaps by living your life more focused on your goals, you may draw that special someone into your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have had a lot of changes affecting your relationships with others. The lack of stability you've felt may even have strained your ability to feel comfortable even when you're at home.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of authority figures, and this is the perfect time for you to spend more time at home with your family.

With the Moon working with Uranus, you may suddenly recognize certain things that you didn't before. This is the time to address them, especially if they are work-related and you need to speak to someone above you in authority.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's so good to say what you need and get things off your chest.

It's hard when you have to keep your thoughts to yourself, but you know that sharing them may make things better.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of conversations, and this is the perfect time to focus on your relationship's strengths and try to find a way to bring a problem to light so you can address it together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.