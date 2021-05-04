Love Horoscope For Wednesday, May 5, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 5, 2021.

Don't make big promises that you mean wholeheartedly but are impossible to keep. When the Moon in Pisces squares Mercury in Gemini it is so easy to get carried away in a moment.

We need some stability, but with the Moon speaking to Uranus in Taurus, that requires living in the moment.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love changes your outlook. You always give things your all, but you can't treat love like a check-off list.

Of course, set goals. To be happy and fulfilled is an obvious one to try and reach, but at the end of the day what really matters is what you feel.

Without heart in the things that you do much of what you hope to get from a relationship can lose its value. Be all in, but remember to also let your heart follow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you have so much you want to learn and explore about the various facets of love.

There are so many opportunities to explore, but if you keep yourself glued to the phone you will not see them.

Love is a type of outreach. So, let yourself go with the flow every once in a while.

Let yourself be spontaneous. Go with meaning. See what the future holds by actually being in it, not only experiencing it virtually.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Give of yourself. It's a revolutionary concept, isn't Gemini? That the more of yourself that you giveaway, the more of you that you will experience.

There are times that you will surprise yourself at the level of selflessness you can experience when you share your life, your heart, and sometimes your weak moments with another person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Think about the future, and don't hesitate to ask yourself, "Can there be more?"

It's easy to stay focused on the world around you. Your home, your family, and the things you know are all meaningful - and they should be.

But, what if there was more to learn about love outside of your own four walls?

If you've forgotten that your kind of love can hit a global scale, then you're not dreaming big enough. Let your love explore the possibilities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Work with the one you love. Love can be found in the smallest moments.

It can be found in a healing touch or a knowing glance. Sharing these micro-moments can transform your love life this week.

You will feel them intensely within you; so, try to also let people who care know that you're feeling so much. It will move their own hearts immensely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You need some romance in your life. Welcome the small moments of sweet tenderness that you experience each day. The memories are reserved strictly for you and your partner.

You can share sweet, sentimental moments with a friend or with someone who is a complete stranger. Notice the birds singing or a nice gesture when it happens.

Value those types of things and openly comment that they are so lovely to see and that you appreciate them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When you lead with love amazing things happen. Sometimes it takes one person to start the conversation.

After not hearing from someone you may not want to be the first to text or call.

But, if you know that someone has to break the silence, why not let it be you? You have the strength to do it. And, if you're thinking about it, then why not?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Talking about love has the same effect on your life as when you fixate your ideals on other things.

The greater you focus on the goodness of your love life and positive experiences, the more that they grow.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Like a magnet, you attract into your life more of what you are expressing. If you want love, then draw it to yourself by the way you think, speak, and live your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Invest time into yourself. There's so much good to giving your time to others, so imagine what would happen if you gave time to yourself.

You may see a change in your focus this week as you learn to do things you enjoy.

You don't have to give all your free time away to others in order to experience the type of love you're after. You can share it, and most of all, be willing to keep a little bit for yourself, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What are you looking for when it comes to love? What you find attractive now can change, but there are certain wants and needs that you'll never compromise on.

It's good to be introspective on what you find beautiful or long to experience in a romantic relationship. Don't settle. Ask yourself an honest question. What type of lover do you think is best for you?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love changes, as do people. People sometimes outgrow each other and find that they are better off being alone. You may be at a place where you value your me-time.

You might prefer not to share too much of yourself with another person unless you feel that they are willing to do the same and meet you halfway when times are tough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friendships deepen every experience. If you have lost sight of what makes your relationship unique, find common ground. Look for what brings you two together.

What do you believe in? How can you be more of a team when it feels like life has started you to drift apart?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.