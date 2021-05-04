Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 5, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, May 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon is in Pisces all day, and this compliments the 6 energy we feel on Wednesday.

We are loving, charitable, and giving on Life Path 6 days.

Take a deep dive into your emotions, and as you read your tarot card reading for the day embrace that much of the esoteric is an exploration of the self.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, May 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Take a risk. Much of what you want requires you to step out of your comfort zone.

This may be your specialty, but there are times when even you, dear Aries prefer to stay close to what you know. When you sense apprehension, push yourself a little more.

You don't have to say in your comfort zone this time around. It will be good for you to take your own advice and test the waters.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Ignore all that negative self-talk. That's the old you speaking down to yourself.

You're not that person anymore. Just because you're having a bad day doesn't mean that everything is doom and gloom.

Things will look up again shortly. You just have to wait this moment out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have so much love to give, and even if the person you're thinking of helping isn't 'worthy' according to most people you talk to that is not your concern.

You truly want to be charitable and kind. This is what unconditional love does, and you feel it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are ready to start something new. You can work on this from scratch.

You are free to begin at square one and see how things go.

The worst thing that can happen is that you have to get advice or start over again.

Since you're at the beginning. There's no reason to fret about trying. Just jump on in.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Failure and success go hand-in-hand.

Some days you succeed, and there are other times when you have to go back and study what it was that made you fail.

You learn as you progress. If you don't look back at your mistakes, you may miss out on valuable wisdom that helps you to grow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Making investments can feel scary. You're putting money into something that you don't know if the return will be worth it for you.

You want to try out the world of cryptocurrencies to see where it can lead. It's not easy being the pioneer in your family.

No one understands what you're doing. But, try anyway. Who knows what could happen for you?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Values matter, and when you compromise your integrity to try and please the group you feel off-balance and unsettled in your spirit.

What's the cure? Get back to square 1 and return to honesty. It will be extra work for you, but worth the effort.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You want to go the extra mile, and of course, you see this as what will get you what you want. But, the thing is that nothing done to an extreme is ever healthy long-term.

Moderation is always best. It helps to keep you safe to a degree and is less likely to stir trouble when you run out of steam or options.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You are learning that hard work does in fact pay, and if you stick to something long enough a job well done does get recognition.

You may have been crossed over many times already for the sake of someone else, but your time is coming. It's due!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You finally finished this major project and now it's time for you to celebrate. Treat yourself to something nice. Give yourself a reward.

Pat yourself on the back. Kick up your feet and feel good about what you've accomplished. You did what you set your mind to do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You were focused for a while, but now all that you were dedicated to have become lost.

You are a bit distracted lately. Stop what you're doing and regroup. Think about your goals and decide what purpose you have so you can return to a strategy that works.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Your spirit guides are always there to give you the love and support you need.

Start the day off in prayer. Don't worry that things won't work out for you. They will - even if life seems scary.

