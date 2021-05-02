Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 3, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, May 3, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Taurus, and the Quarter Moon takes place in Aquarius, and both emphasize strong and powerful changes.

However, you're feeling overly cautious on Monday, there's no reason to rush into things. Just take it slow.

This may be the advice of the day while Life Path 4 energy rules the day.

How might these energies affect your zodiac sign on the first day of the week?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, May 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Beat to the tune of your own drum. When it comes to what you want out of life, take into consideration your own experience. You might listen to what works for others.

Perhaps you are observing what tips are suggested online. But, at the end of the day, it's your unique spin that will make what you want work, and also define it as uniquely your own.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Endings are always hard but what you think is over is not quite finished yet. This ending was prematurely declared. Even if they swear you'll never speak again or they won't come back around.

After a while, once the fog lifts and clarity returns, things will slowly come back around. You'll have healing and work to do, but the bridge won't have burned.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

There are so many things pulling you in various directions. Although you're a savvy multitasker, you don't want to stretch yourself too thin.

You'll burn out quickly when you do. Delegate what you can. Do only what only you can do. Whatever is on your plate that doesn't need to be, take it off. And, some things you've thought you should do, you've outgrown.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Look things over, and make sure that what you've got in your life is what you want. You may be at a crossroads where things are changing, so your focus and purpose are also being redefined.

You don't have to always be the one at the center of each new task. You could ask if someone else would like to help, and give them the opportunity to shine and get full credit for what you didn't want to do in the first place.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You're trying too hard. Who are you trying to impress? You may think that you're doing all these things for yourself, but there is one person you're hoping will notice your efforts.

You may be putting too much power in a single person's opinion of you.

Perhaps bring that power back to yourself and make decisions based on what you believe to be right, not what someone else wishes you would be or wants you to become.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

What's done is done. You did your best trying to get through that stressful relationship, but this is now your time. Put the stress behind you. Don't talk about the problem anymore. You resolved it.

Yes, you still have a bit of wounding that you need to heal, but ruminating about it over and over again is not going to help. Start living your life and enjoy the freedom you have now that you're no longer limited by a problem that is no more.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

The universe is trying to speak to you, but because you're always so busy you don't hear it as clearly as you could. You might hear a little whisper after you go for a walk or have taken a shower.

Instead of reaching for your phone first thing in the morning, allow your mind to hear what your still small voice has to say. It may be something important.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Life is rapidly changing. You have been working really diligently on making some new adjustments, and now that the momentum has picked up you are more in control now than ever before.

This new journey requires all of your attention. Don't let what you've started lay dormant. Try not to procrastinate. Stay persistent.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Focus inward. You build things for others. Now, it's your turn. Give yourself a bit of time to process, relax, eat good food, and enjoy a bit of quiet.

Your mind will thank you. Your spirit will feel fulfilled. You're going to feel so amazing once you've allowed yourself a bit of downtime.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

A bit of trouble is never pleasant, but if this problem didn't surface it would have gone on undetected to the point where it might not have been solvable.

No one likes to be inconvenienced, but every once in a while, it is truly a blessing in disguise.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You are moving a few steps forward, and then it feels like you have to take a few steps back.

This is an unstable and unsteady start, but it has to be this way right now. You're learning how to manage the inconsistencies.

Once you get into a rhythm, things are going to be so much better, and you so much smarter.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Love does not always demand your attention.

You don't have to make a decision right now. Just because you like someone doesn't mean you have to jump right into a commitment.

You can take your time. If it's meant to be, it will happen. Take it slow.

