Welcome to the weekly one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs starting May 3-9, 2021.

It's a new month, and according to the tarot, the first week of May will be filled with lessons, and many of them are about patience and diligence.

We can't always expect everything to go our way, even if we concentrate and focus on making things happen according to plan.

That's just life - sometimes it smacks you in the face, just a little. This week will contain those kinds of wake-up calls for many of us.

And so, we walk in with courage and determination; if trouble befalls us - we pick ourselves up and forge on.

Let's see how this week will play out for us, according to the Tarot.

One card tarot reading for the week of May 3-9, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Queen of Cups, reversed

This may be the kind of week where you get yourself so jazzed up on something that you lose control of your emotions and end up frazzled and confused.

It's all good, and there's nothing to worry about, but there is a warning here in this card that says "pay attention to the details" and that is more than likely what you're not going to be doing - which, in turn, will mess with your plans.

It's an exciting week for you, and your heart is in the right place - but you're becoming giddy and distracted, and even though that feels good, it's still not something you can afford to let happen, as your plans need proper execution and precision if they're going to work.

You can't just let your excitement run the show, Aries - it's time to harness your one-pointed focus energy and do the job the right way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Four of Pentacles

It's a week filled with second guesses, as you will be finding it very hard to make a definitive decision.

You'll be presented with a situation that needs deep thinking, and what may happen is that you could very well get lost in thought, forgetting altogether why you got involved and what to do about it.

Your thoughts may turn to the past - you may find yourself wondering what you did wrong, which may lead to other thoughts that have nothing to do with your original thought.

You'd be well advised to try and keep your concentration on the present and whatever task needs your attention now, rather than in the future, or at some point in the non-existent past.

Stick to the idea of completion, and don't let yourself become so distracted that you forget entirely why you are involved. Focus and concentration are needed this week, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Three of Wands, reversed

One of the things that are going to be noticeable this week is your feelings of paranoia, especially when it comes to those you believe are talking behind your back.

What's interesting is that you may have done something to merit that kind of gossip, and now you may feel affronted that someone would dare complain about you or your choices.

It's a week where what you dish out is going to come back at you in the form of disgruntled co-workers and/or friends.

You've always had a sharp tongue, and most of the time that tongue has made you proud; you enjoy cutting people down with the power of words - and yet, here you are, seeing the backlash of such actions.

In other words, don't be surprised to hear that you aren't the royalty you thought you were, according to the people whom you've trod upon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ace of Wands, reversed

Here's a card that implies many good things - and what you should be looking out for is an opportunity coming your way. What's notable here is that it's coming out of nowhere, completely unexpected.

While the world around you may feel chaotic or confusing, somehow there's a glimmer of super knowledge heading your way, and it is up to you to take advantage of this and make something great out of it.

Where you may have given up on a certain situation, boom - in comes a better one, and that means you have to be receptive enough to not only see it when it arrives but to do something about it.

Also, look for a new life in that which you considered dead, as in: learn lessons from old books, and consider talking to friends you may have let go of in the past. Newness is around every corner - so is wisdom.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Nine of Pentacles

Not everyone is as lucky to draw the Nine of Pentacles, but when they do - as in when YOU do, Leo, it's all good in the hood. This card represents your hard work and the payoff that will become obvious this week.

At present, you're golden - your home life is strong, your work is on point and all of the things you've worked so hard to achieve are basically on their way to being realized.

It's a week filled with self-affirmation; you did the right thing and now you're reaping the rewards of your efforts, and you had to have put in a great deal of effort to redeem this card as your fortune.

It's a good week for you to plan ahead, as you can easily assess what you can do with whatever means you've accumulated.

Spend some money and make someone happy, and allow the gifts of the week to come your way.

Open to the idea that this is just the beginning, and with proper mental stability, you can take this glory very far.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Seven of Cups, reversed

Sometimes it would appear that you tend to nurse a wound for way too long a period of time - especially when it comes to love and love lost.

For some reason, you're all about thinking of a past love this week, and even though you've been over them for what feels like forever - you're still locked into that pain.

Be careful not to let that pain become real - it's only a memory and has no place in today's life.

Know that if you decide to feel bad about someone who hurt you in the distant past, it's an indulgence, like eating candy - it feels good to wallow in self-pity, but it's bad for you and it will end up making you feel worse than you already do.

If you do spend time mourning the loss of someone's love for you, then let that feeling heal you as well; imagine that the pangs of love lost are birds that can and do fly away, leaving you clear, clean, and ready to accept the now moment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Five of Swords

What an odd week that has so many people thinking of the past. This includes you, too, Libra, as you will be absolutely going in the wrong direction this week.

You see something before you, but you can't bring yourself to move forward, so you spend the week thinking about something you could have done in the past to change something that exists today. You will be looking backward all week long because you do not want to deal with something that's coming.

There is much dread for you, but it's all in your head; your fear of the unknown stops you in your tracks and keeps you in a place where nothing can grow.

That's so unlike you, Libra, as you love progress and momentum. Get back to your old self again; you needn't get stuck in the past as the lessons of the past can only go so far.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Queen of Swords

Every once in a while a sign of the zodiac gets matched up with their perfect Tarot card, and Scorpio - this is one of those times. If there is a card to represent you best, it's the Queen of Swords, no matter what gender you are.

What this means for the week is that you are on the game, and nothing is going to stop you from getting what you want. You are the person everyone goes to for advice, and you are the one others look to for guidance on a variety of different topics.

While you've been known to cut people down to size, it's always been the kind of 'tough love' that tends to work with those in your life; no one thinks of you as a lightweight - you are a boss and a tough one at that, though you are highly respected and revered for your cool, if not cold, brash nature.

This week will bring to you many different people, all of whom trust you implicitly and wish to know you better.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Nine of Cups, reversed

It's a good week for you to understand that you've made great strides - even though you're still not where you want to be.

This is a beautiful card, and right-side-up, it's an absolute affirmation of beauty, love, and family...however, in reverse, it comes to mean delayed plans or a false sense of security.

There's nothing wrong here, it's just not what you thought it might be, and yes, that can change; you're not locked into anything but you do have to maintain your energy levels so that you can finally complete what you've set out to do.

If it's in the love department, know that it's OK - your love interest may not give you everything you need this week, and that's just fine.

This card does bring good news though, and that comes in the idea of the future being very bright and filled with love and warm feelings.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Nine of Wands, reversed

You may experience the feeling of having done everything you can do in regards to a project (work) only to find out that you either threw away the right information and used the wrong, in its stead.

This week is about making materialistic mistakes; submitting the wrong form, or not filling out the correct info. Bureaucracy is big this week, and it's a mess where you are concerned.

What's good is that nothing here is permanently damaged, in fact, you can rectify everything by the end of the week, though you probably won't know what happened until then.

Your best bet would be to avoid making those mistakes by checking and re-checking your work before you make anything official of it. It all stays at work, so no worries on the home front.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Six of Swords

Let's just put it this way: there's just so much you can take before you go out of your mind, so to deal with it - you decide to start afresh. You have run out of ideas, Aquarius, and you're starting to get the hint that pushing forward with the same old ideas really isn't working.

Then it hits you - this week... you need to implement new rules, new ideas. What doesn't work is real: it doesn't work. You can't keep trying to reanimate what is dead, and many of your past ideas are just that: dead. Learn from this.

Take the queue and let go of the past; the present is beckoning you to move forward in your life, and it is up to you to understand that this forward progress cannot happen until you officially let go of an idea that never worked and never will. Give yourself the freedom of change. Allow yourself the opportunity that living the past would never give you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Five of Pentacles, reversed

You may feel out of sorts this week when it comes to money and work. You know you work hard, and you expect good results from your efforts, yet this week seems to not be listening; you try, you expect, and now you are receiving something you did not plan on.

This may be due to a disagreement at work, or your own stubbornness - you don't want to know about it, in other words. This willful ignorance will come back to bite you, so own up to your actions now so that negative surprises don't suddenly show up.

If you've made a mistake at work, expect the usual results that happen when mistakes are made. This reading is mainly about misplaced money and a slightly bad attitude when it comes to finances. A shift in attitude may change everything for the better, so try and see the bright side to any disparaging work situation.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.