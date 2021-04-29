Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 30, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, April 30, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Finally, the energy of Life Path 3, the creative has come back around making it perfect for art, finding a solution to a pressing problem, or deciding on the perfect color for a room or what type of floral garden you will plant this May.

In the tarot, we are invited to study the Devil tarot card. The Devil tarot card is associated with Capricorn, where the Moon will spend the day all weekend.

As much as you will want to get so many things done on Friday, there is a bit of caution.

The Devil tarot card is about temptation. Who doesn't experience temptation every once in a while? We all do.

This Friday, we may have to resist all the options that are available to us picking on the best one.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, April 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups, reversed

You're fantastic, but every day won't be 'your' day. You're fresh out of ideas right now, and with it being the weekend, you have time to catch up on some much-needed sleep and get some R&R time in.

Perhaps it's a good idea to change things up and do something completely different from what it is you typically do. Give that lovely mind a rest and feed your soul some life. When Monday comes around, you'll feel back to yourself again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Some journeys were never meant to travel alone.

You're building something so having a friend there for you to bounce ideas back and forth with or just listen to you when you're filled with doubt will be so helpful.

A partner is what you need!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

The truth is not always for everyone. When you first meet someone and feel like things aren't right, a part of you may want to give them the benefit of the doubt and not give in to those negative feelings.

But, the truth is... when have you been wrong? Just because everyone else thinks this person is wonderful, doesn't mean you should not listen to your gut.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Stop fighting. It's not your job to correct someone when they are wrong.

You may feel like you have to speak your truth, but when it comes to social media, scroll on. Nothing is wrong with losing your peace over.

Chances are, you won't change their mind, but you'll feel upset most of the day. Does the topic deserve that much of your attention? Likely not.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

There's so much out there for you to learn and explore. Don't limit yourself to a tiny slice of knowledge.

There's an entire world for you to explore. Travel. Read books that challenge you.

Watch movies that help you to understand world's culture so you can expand your mind.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Making a life you're proud of is a series of good choices.

You don't always get to see the final result each day, but taking pride in each moment is just as fulfilling.

You'll love knowing that you put in a full day's work and did a job well done. The results will eventually speak for themselves.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups, reversed

Life has so many challenges each day. You've got bills to pay. You have to get to work and perform for the boss.

So, at the end of the day, all you want to do is relax, watch TV and then crawl into bed to do it again.

But, there's this little inner voice that's calling out for you to pay attention to it.

Try not to get lost in the daily grind so much that you lose sight of your inner child.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You've matured over the years, and you've gained a lot of wisdom. You have taken on a variety of responsibilities, and it's undeniable - life is hard.

But through it all, the universe has your back, and this is why you're going to get through this tough time you're facing. Don't lose hope. Things will turn around soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Clear your mind. It's good to spend time in nature and to allow your mind and body to clear.

Focus on one thing that seems to stand out to you. Let something beautiful capture your attention.

When you allow yourself to let go of control, your spirit can open up and receive the joy of life that's all around you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

You've been to this place before. This is why it feels strangely familiar to you.

You are coming around full circle. You understand yourself better, and perhaps the situation.

Maybe this is a type of test for you to pass, and once you face your fears, you're on the other side, never to have to deal with the past in the same way again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

Chaos is rarely something you expect to happen, so when the day starts to take a detour and move away from what you hoped it would be it can be both discouraging and startling.

You don't have to give up though. This will pass soon enough. Tomorrow, you might even laugh at the memory of what happened out of the blue, today.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Justice

There are times to be glad that life isn't fair. You may be getting a lucky break and not having to carry the brunt of responsibility for a mistake you made.

Forgiveness and a clean slate is a gift. So, when you receive it, remember to also give it away to others that don't deserve it either.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.