Love Horoscope For Wednesday, April 28, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 28, 2021.

Love is a treasure, and while Venus is in Taurus so close to the Sun and erratic Uranus, we must treading lightly.

Our thoughts and feelings require evaluation at this time. Mercury, the communication planet is exalted in Taurus, and we can learn feeling things is important but life remains unpredictable.

Love requires taking a risk, but that doesn't mean you can't look before you leap.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love gives. Share what you have without reservation at times.

Every once in a while extreme generosity can be a gift that someone has never experienced, and it can be what builds trust that remains strong for years to come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Express yourself. Give of your heart through words. It's easier said than done, but this is not the time to hold back.

When you let yourself be vulnerable, even if you don't get the response you wanted, you have lived without fear - and you also learn where you stand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can't make someone do what you want them to, but you can do what you decide for yourself.

You may be waiting a long time for another person to take action when it comes to the condition of your relationship.

How long you choose to wait around is on you. You won't ever get that time back, and if it's love that is real, it will be there later, as you live your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you don't believe in yourself, borrow the belief your friends have in you.

No one wants to hear you hurt or sad over a broken heart. If you have to take the time to make a big break, you're not alone. Your friends will catch you. That's what they are there for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Think positively. What goes up must also come down and the reverse is also true.

When you have a down moment in your love life it only means that your next turn will be amazing. Have faith that life and love won't let you down. You're smarter now and can choose more wisely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are in for a huge surprise and it is one that you will really come to love.

There's an amazing adventure ahead, so allow your spirit the chance to enjoy it.

Don't worry about what could happen. Let life show you without expectations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Take a risk. When you decide to share your life with another person so many things enter the realm of the unexpected. You can't control what will happen at all times.

But you can talk it through and learn to work together. You can navigate the obstacles and learn and grow through the experience you share.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Give of yourself, that's what commitment is all about. Yes, it's scary to share your heart so openly, but that's what makes love so special.

You don't do this with everyone. The reason you have decided to be so close with this person is that they have captured your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have to let go of anger and disappointment. If not for them, for yourself.

To really have healthy love there's no room for anger, resentment, or fear.

And, if you're carrying these emotions over from a past relationship, let them go. it's not fair to you or a future relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your love is a light, and your energy is what makes you fun to be around.

Let your guard down and allow yourself to feel like a child again.

It's good to be in the moment and to experience the freedom of a new relationship. Don't hold back your joy. Let yourself play.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This moment is a gift. You can decide to sit at home and hide your heart or you can unwrap your love and allow others to experience it.

Even if you just spend a little bit of time with a friend, it's better than not giving yourself the happiness you deserve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Give yourself a chance to be happy. Ask for what you want and see how things work for you.

You'll be amazed that the universe really is a gentle teacher, and how much there is for you to gain when you trust that life has what's best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.