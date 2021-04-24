Love Horoscope For Sunday, April 25, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 25, 2021.

We are at the crossroads when it comes to love. The Moon is in Libra, but soon the Full Moon arrives and we are invited to let go of the old to start something new.

What are you clinging to in your love life that has you on the edge? Perhaps you're reviewing your friendships while the Moon is in friendly Libra. Maybe you're uncertain about a romance that appears to be stagnating, and you're thinking that it's time to call it quits and initiate an end.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and we are stubborn at times. There's a stellium of planets in place: Venus, the planet of love, Mercury, the planet of communication are speaking to dynamic Uranus in Taurus, and love can feel intense.

So many things are happening right now in relationships, and much of it can be explained with astrology.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may not see eye to eye about finances right now, but that doesn't mean you can't come up with a doable compromise.

There may be a few butting of heads, as all conversations can go when dealing with a tough Aries, but you're able to work it out with a bit of patience, and that's a great mindset to have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may not be right, but you will love hearing that you are respected.

Your opinions are what you want to be valued by your partner, especially when exalted Mercury is in your sign reminding you that it's good to know others appreciate your input in situations, even if they don't always agree with your viewpoint.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's nothing wrong with letting others earn your trust. It's hard to be open and transparent without wondering if you shared too much after hanging up the phone.

These are difficult moments of vulnerability, and you may wrestle with strong feelings of doubt.

But try not to worry. Sometimes people hear but they don't listen, and this can be true when you say what you want heard, and when you have spoken about a thing you hope that they forget.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be patient. You want to talk to your friend now, but they don't seem to be as available now than when they were single. Playing phone tag is never fun.

You have been trying to reach a friend and all you get is a delivered notification on the text messages or a voicemail when you call directly. Sometimes people fall off the planet when they have fallen in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Claim your ticket to freedom, even if you wish you could keep things the way that they are. You've been feeling unhappy for some time, and now your future needs you to make a big decision.

It's never easy to tell someone you love that it's time to break up. You don't want to hurt anyone right now, but things have not been working out, and you know that hanging on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't overthink this. You know in your heart that this is what you must do. You learn from love and then you take the lessons with you forever.

There are things that are beginning to clarify for you. You're ready now to accept the truth. You know that when it comes to you without a doubt, you have no other choice but to face it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are always searching for things to be in the right balance, but relationships often can feel a bit hard to understand. Sometimes people share themselves and then they pull back.

There is a lot of instability in relationships and nothing becomes more apparent to you that people aren't always as available as you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This will get better. You've got bruises on your heart, but you are so resilient.

There's been some tension lately, perhaps ever since Venus entered Taurus and broke away from the Sun when it was in Aries.

Now, it's your turn to look at yourself and see how you can grow your understanding and even your resilience.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be brave. You are so strong. You learn to be OK with the dynamics of love.

You have been growing during this season of Uranus in your shared house of secrets, and Venus has helped you to see that sometimes there's nothing to be afraid of. It's just how it is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Change is necessary, and that's what Uranus is all about when it's in your sector of romance.

It's not always about flowers, gifts, and cards. Sometimes it's romantic to let someone live their life while you go on to do what's necessary for yours.

There are times when you have to do what's best for your future, even when you hoped that this person would be a part of it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There are so many things out there for you to explore. You have discovered that not every person you like will be someone you love.

Bubbles are bursting, and areas that you were wrongly hopeful about are starting to reveal their cracks. But, this is how the light of truth starts to shine in.

It's your time to see the beauty in what once appeared to be fragmented.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Priorities change, and it's not easy to accept, but this is an opportunity for your friendship to grow.

It's not cool to think that your friend may forget you when they are currently occupied with a new relationship, but if they are truly happy, aren't you glad.

You know that eventually, things will come back around. Be patient. You might have gotten lost with time in the past, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.