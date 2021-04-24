Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 25, 2021

It's a beautiful day, and your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, April 25, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Libra. Sunday's Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

Famous Life Path 7 personalities include Julia Roberts, John F. Kennedy, and Katherine Hepburn.

If you were born on a 7th day or your day of birth is a 16 or 25, you may also feel like you relate to the type of people who are constantly striving to self-improve.

7s love to read, to explore the spiritual side of life, and they relate strongly to the needs and hopes of others.

Best things to do on Sunday? Nurture your spiritual nature. Attend a church service. Study something esoteric. Do meditation or catch a sunrise.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

You've stumbled upon a golden opportunity! Aries, this is your chance to really make something happen in your life.

There are seasons in life when you just get lucky because you're in the right place at the right time, but for now, you are going to still have to work hard for what you're after. You have the courage to do it.

You just need to make a decision that you're not going to stop until this is done.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Get busy. You've got the skills, the tools, and the mindset to have all that you want to get out of this project or working situation.

The competition is fierce. So, if you give just a little bit of wiggle room to someone who wants your job or your promotion, you may not like what happens next.

Even though you want to be a team player, you need to protect your turf, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Tower

This is not what you need. You don't need another problem in your life. What you really need are more solutions.

So, when that friend of yours who only seems to call when they have a problem rings, don't pick up. it's the weekend. Send them to voice mail.

They are a grown-up, and like you, they can learn how to manage their problems on their own. In fact, you're not getting involved right now could be the greatest help that you ever give.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups, reversed

People are complex. It's impossible to understand or to reason with an illogical argument.

Why insist on having someone see things your way when you know that this is only going to create more distance in your relationship.

Be kind. Show empathy. Give understanding. But don't keep hitting the hornet's nest. All that ever seems to come out of it is a sting.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

You have one person you like and another person who you think could be the one but it's too soon to tell.

You know you need to make a decision eventually, but guilt has you pondering if it's right to date two people at the same time. Really, the only person who knows is you.

But if you are afraid you may be leading one on, then maybe that is how to know for certain that they are not 'the one'.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You've been saving up some money for quite some time now.

It's been easier to do during the pandemic, but now that the summer is here, and things are starting to reopen you're really ready to take a vacation and get out of town for a bit.

You may not like the idea of spending some of your cold hard-earned cash, but that's what it's there for.

To give you pleasure, so enjoy what you've earned and spend it on an occasion that makes you feel good.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords, reversed

Well, Libra, it's time to decide who it is that you want to be when it comes to love.

You're sending mixed signals. You say you don't want to be alone, and yet, you really do love your alone time.

You like it because it's drama-free, but at the same time you know you're not meant to be single and by yourself at the end of the day.

Life can be sticky at times, but this is where you need to decide - do you really want to take a risk and fall in love, or not?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You have to follow through, even if it's only on one thing. You've got a lot of ideas. Many of them are wonderful.

You've even received great and positive feedback from your friends and family.

But, when it comes to finishing what you've started there seems to be a disconnect between the excitement you feel about the goal, and the actual process.

Yes, this is going to be work - that's not always the fun part, but it will also be worthwhile.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Nothing is truly, 100 percent predictable. You may think you've got your day all planned out but then something you didn't anticipate happens and it throws the timing off, your schedule goes out the window and you're frustrated.

This is not your fault, but you can learn to roll with it. You aren't going to be able to get it right every time. Just flow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Isn't it funny how if you just wait long enough a person will come back around again? Why does this happen? It's no mystery.

The universe often allows things to come around full circle so you can show that you've learned the lesson so well, that now you are able to spot when something is going to happen and avoid the problem without really questioning yourself. You've grown!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess, reversed

When you know that something just isn't right, but you cannot put your finger on it, there's a part of you that remains in a state of unrest.

Try not to let this absorb all of your energy. You have to get up and eat. Go for a walk.

Try to remember that no matter what you feel time is marching forward, and you will eventually figure out what's going on because the truth always comes to the light.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Let go of the past. You may be holding on to a hurt that someone else caused and now you're seeing everything through the lens of pain.

You're in a better place now. You don't need to worry about yesterday. You've grown into a stronger person.

You have survived. It will take time for you to learn how to trust again, but before you judge a situation and put your guards up, give things a chance. You deserve to be happy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.