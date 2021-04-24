Love Horoscope For Saturday, April 24, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 24, 2021.

So much love is in the air this weekend, and it all starts this Saturday.

The Moon leaves Virgo and we enter the balanced, romantic energy of a loving Libra, and this works so nicely with the Sun in sensual Taurus.

Mercury and Venus in Taurus are a bit sporadic with the electrifying energy of Uranus nearby.

It's a wonderful time to shake things up and make life happen.

Do something fun and simple with a loved own or curl up with a good book and finish the night with a romantic comedy or one that makes you cry.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of commitment and partnerships.

This is such a wonderful time for your love life.

Things can feel like they are starting to flow with you and someone you have your eye on. If you're feeling like making the first move by sending a cute selfie or text, why not?

It could be something they hoped you'd do and were secretly waiting for.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of health, and this could be a great time to buy a pet to love.

After a breakup, you are ready to bring some new love into your life.

The best times can be spent with a four-legged companion, and if you've been missing unconditional love and loyalty, perhaps stop by a shelter to look at who is there waiting for a forever home.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of romance and play.

It's a wonderful time to get lost in love and to do something that takes away the boredom you've been feeling.

Get a new blanket for afternoon snuggling. Download some new romantic jazz music on your phone or binge-watch a rom-com with your bestie.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of home and the family.

Family is so important to you, and you long for those familiar feelings of love, hugs, and support in the comfort of relatives and people you love.

If you're newly married, bring some of your favorite traditions into your home - maybe starting with food, baked goodies and some cultural music.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of communication and travel opportunities.

You could be invited to go out of town and see someone you haven't in a while.

Things are starting to improve and with more people vaccinated, perhaps you feel ready to see your family after a long year of being apart.

This is a wonderful time to book your appointment or to bring up travel in conversation.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of money and personal property.

It's time to think long-term and about your investments and to do so with your partner's help.

Financially, you may be ready to move into a new place or to buy a house and start getting more settled.

This can be a long process in the current market but don't give up on your dream house and the life you hope to live as a couple.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of identity and self-improvement.

Self-love is hard to do when inside you may not feel like you like yourself as much these days.

You can start gradually by doing little things that you would do for someone else.

Buy yourself something you like. Give yourself patience. Listen to your heart when it speaks.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies.

It's hard to love someone you know is causing problems in your life.

You may have a relative who is spreading vile rumors and creating drama; so now that you've found out you'd like to give them a piece of your mind.

But, maybe there's a way to confront without becoming the thing you are saying you despise?

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of friendships.

There is nothing sweeter in life than to have a friend and to be one to someone you love.

If you've been feeling isolated lately, maybe reach out to someone to chat and talk things over.

You don't have to speak for long. Just knowing you've got someone there is good for your spirit.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of social status and your public reputation.

You may have to let go of the opinion that people must like you. While it's ideal to have individuals in your life appreciate you for who you are, it may be a compromise to simply accept respect - of course, you will need to earn and keep it.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of beliefs and personal philosophies.

You may have something that you're truly convicted over, but is it causing a rift to form in a relationship?

This is the time to see over the other side of the fence. You don't have to agree with their opinion, but you can make peace and bring restoration to something you once loved and found meaningful.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of secrets.

What a time to share, to be open and transparent. If you have something you really need to get out in the open, maybe call a friend and talk things through.

You can clear the energy and your conscience privately through writing or just asking your higher power and the universe to wipe the slate clean and render forgiveness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.