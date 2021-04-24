Your horoscope for today, April 24, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

We catch a break this weekend with the Moon leaving tedious Virgo to enter the loving energy of Libra.

With the Sun in Taurus and the Moon in Libra, we are balanced and able to take things slow.

It's a wonderful day to make memories with a loved one or to do something simple like celebrating love, good food while counting your blessings.

If your birthday is on April 24, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are a gentle, warm, and caring soul with a sweet personality. People love your sense of style and you have a charm that is both contagious and memorable.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actress Kelly Clarkson, singer Barbara Streisand, and Shirley MacLaine.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take the high road, Aries. With the Moon in level-headed Libra speaking to Pluto in your tenth house of career and social status, try to be fair and balanced, even when it's hard.

Even under the most ideal cases, Aries, conversations can take a new direction and it could feel like you're losing control of a deal or maybe making a bad impression.

This is when you need to work your charm, as money is on the table, and you don't want to miss a sale or future promotion., not while Mercury works closely with Uranus in Taurus.

Take a deep breath. You may want to cool the jets. Do not assume that things are headed in a negative direction.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nothing is off the table, Taurus. It's time for a change, and this month you may feel like your middle name has become change all week.

Chatty Mercury makes this more apparent as it encourages you to get braver after a slight run-in with Uranus in your sign.

The Moon gives you a boost of insight with a little help from transformational Pluto who brings strong feelings to light. You'll want to process them so you can learn from experience.

It's not al you though, the Moon squares Mars bringing some heat to conversations, so trust your intuition, even when you're not sure you fully understand what's going on.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got stuff going on. You get a break as things start to settle down in your life, particularly a nasty situation where someone has been causing more harm than good, but now you get a break.

Perhaps your sweetheart at home knows this week has been tough.

With the Moon entering Libra, your romance sector, who knows?

You may be gifted with take-out or flowers on the table with a note saying something sweet like, "you're perfect'.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Home is not always where the heart is, sometimes you need a friend who helps you to escape for a moment.

The Moon enters Libra, your sector of home, and things begin to tense up in where you hoped you could feel safe and drama-free.

The Moon squares Mars in your sign, and the intensity can catch you off-guard where you're hit right in the feels.

You may feel like the only person who truly understands you is your friend that you've known for years.

If you need a shoulder to cry on or just someone to talk to, Saturn in Aquarius brings strength to sharing your thoughts and darkest feelings with someone you trust.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Make waves, Leo. It's perfectly OK for you to just be yourself. You wouldn't want to be anyone else right now, as things could have you in the right place at the right time.

The internet truly is your best resource for communication right now as conversational Mercury partners nicely with creative Uranus in your sector of friendships.

You never know who may have an answer you need or give you a chance to gain some information that's helpful to your next project or dream, especially while things are changing with Pluto in your house of daily responsibilities.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You want to buy it, but is it something you need now? You may be headed for an impulse buy when the Moon exits your sign to enter a more sociable Libra.

Pluto and the Moon bring strong impulsive urges to enjoy the finer things in life, but you may not like the credit card bill once it comes in later.

Try to be level-headed where you feel tempted to pick up the tab while out with friends, but it's not in your budget, or spend too much buying things for your house thinking it's a deal and you can find a good use for a well-priced item it later.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Balance is key, Libra. It's the weekend, but you will feel energized when the Moon enters your sign then suddenly Mars in Cancer.

If you are trying not to work on things while at home and focus on your personal life instead, it's up to you to find that right balance.

If you catch yourself constantly checking the work email when you should be off (like everyone else) ask yourself what's missing in your life that you're filling with business.

Perhaps you need some reflection time to figure out what it is that you want or need that goes beyond your job title.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don't talk too much. Mercury working so closely with Uranus in your relationship sector emphasizes honesty at all costs. It's important to speak your mind when things need to be said.

You may not enjoy being so openly expressive, as your go-to mode is to keep things to yourself. But, a shake-up is inevitable and timely.

When sharing your thoughts about things that are happening, and you're learning to understand why you may not be able to hold back. You will want to share.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Try to see things from all sides. Your friendships can be so complicated, as friendly Libra Moon gets a bit of tension from Mars in your friendship sector.

Perhaps remember the last time you had a fall out with your best friend and what it was that got you through the conflict.

It may be up to you to show empathy and compassion or to help others see the value in brutal honesty, which you are a specialist.

You may want to avoid dragging conversations longer than they need to be, especially if someone's asking to call time out, drop the topic, or make peace even if there's a problem that can't be resolved.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're motivated to do something fresh and creative while lovely Venus gets pressure from practical Saturn in your second house of money.

If you have a home-based project you have wanted to start to make a room look its best, you may not need to call in an expert to do it.

This can be your time to try your hand at DIY while saving a little bit of money.

You might find it fun to check out YouTube tutorials that help you see how easy it is to fix or paint something yourself.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Everyone has an opinion to share, and you may feel like you need to be more open about your own.

With the Moon in your ninth house of philosophy and learning, conversations about controversial topics may come up and you may not wish to hold back your own personal opinions.

This can be a challenge when you're aware that not everyone has an open mind, but you're not trying to change anyone to your point of view. So, as you ask others to listen, be willing to do the same yourself.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be a shoulder to lean on.

You could be the rock that someone leans on while Venus in your third house of communication gets a bit of support from Saturn in your house of friends. This is your time to shine as you show your sensitive nature.

You have a natural gift of empathizing, and so when you sense something is wrong, inquire and offer your ear to listen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.